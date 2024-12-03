Police searching for suspect who stole purses from Peter Lougheed Centre

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole purses from the Peter Lougheed Centre.

The suspect is believed to have entered an office in the hospital, located at 3500 26 Ave. N.E., on Nov. 1 and stole a purse belonging to an employee.

Police say several fraudulent transactions were made using the victim’s debit card and credit cards a short time later.

Then on Nov. 23, police believe the same suspect returned to the hospital and stole a purse from the nursing station.

This time, however, a victim witnessed the theft and confronted the suspect, before he dropped the purse and fled.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, who is approximately 5’8” tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, balding with short hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the suspects is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.