    • Police searching for suspect who stole purses from Peter Lougheed Centre

    A suspect believed to have stolen purses from the Peter Lougheed Centre on Nov. 1 and Nov. 23, 2024. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service) A suspect believed to have stolen purses from the Peter Lougheed Centre on Nov. 1 and Nov. 23, 2024. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service)
    Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole purses from the Peter Lougheed Centre.

    The suspect is believed to have entered an office in the hospital, located at 3500 26 Ave. N.E., on Nov. 1 and stole a purse belonging to an employee.

    Police say several fraudulent transactions were made using the victim’s debit card and credit cards a short time later.

    Then on Nov. 23, police believe the same suspect returned to the hospital and stole a purse from the nursing station.

    This time, however, a victim witnessed the theft and confronted the suspect, before he dropped the purse and fled.

    The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, who is approximately 5’8” tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, balding with short hair and a goatee.

    Anyone with information about these incidents or the suspects is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

