Excitement builds ahead of Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats coming to Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE -

The Regina Pats, led by Connor Bedard, were set to make their long-awaited first appearance of the season at the ENMAX Centre on Friday night.

The hype surrounding the projected first-overall pick at the summer's NHL draft has been enough to sell out arenas night after night across the WHL.

Lethbridge is no exception.

"It's been a while since we've seen this many people in the barn. Anytime that we have a chance to showcase talent, not only in our league but in our team, and show the excitement to the fan base of what we bring here on a nightly basis is a great opportunity," said Terry Huisman, the Hurricanes’ general manager of business operations.

The Canes' matchup against the Pats has been sold out for a week and a half.

The demand has been so high the Canes have started selling standing-room-only tickets in an attempt to squeeze a few more people into the confines of the ENMAX Centre.

Playing in front of sold-out crowds is nothing new for the 17-year-old phenom.

"You feel it, you hear it and it brings some extra energy in you. Obviously, on the road, they don't like you as much, which is fun. And when you're at home, they're cheering for you. So either way, you're getting fired up for it," Bedard said at a press conference in Calgary earlier this week.

While Bedard is the main draw, the Canes are still excited to be able to play in front of the over-capacity crowd.

"It's awesome. The fans are great here," said Hurricanes defenceman Joe Arntsen.

"I think it's going to be a bit of an eye-opener for some of the younger guys and some of the newer guys who haven't seen this place packed. It's going to be electric and I'm super excited for it."

One member of the Hurricanes who's very familiar with Bedard's game is head coach Brent Kisio.

Kisio was an assistant coach for Team Canada's gold-medal-winning team at the most recent World Junior Hockey Championship.

Bedard was arguably the team's best player, and was named the tournament MVP.

"He's a dynamic player. He can create plays and goals out of nothing. His shot's incredible. His playmaking, I don't know if it's underrated, but it's just as good. He has the whole package," Kisio said.

Bedard and the Pats will make one more stop in Lethbridge on March 10 but according to the Canes that game is already almost sold out.