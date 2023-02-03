Excitement builds ahead of Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats coming to Lethbridge
The Regina Pats, led by Connor Bedard, were set to make their long-awaited first appearance of the season at the ENMAX Centre on Friday night.
The hype surrounding the projected first-overall pick at the summer's NHL draft has been enough to sell out arenas night after night across the WHL.
Lethbridge is no exception.
"It's been a while since we've seen this many people in the barn. Anytime that we have a chance to showcase talent, not only in our league but in our team, and show the excitement to the fan base of what we bring here on a nightly basis is a great opportunity," said Terry Huisman, the Hurricanes’ general manager of business operations.
The Canes' matchup against the Pats has been sold out for a week and a half.
The demand has been so high the Canes have started selling standing-room-only tickets in an attempt to squeeze a few more people into the confines of the ENMAX Centre.
Playing in front of sold-out crowds is nothing new for the 17-year-old phenom.
"You feel it, you hear it and it brings some extra energy in you. Obviously, on the road, they don't like you as much, which is fun. And when you're at home, they're cheering for you. So either way, you're getting fired up for it," Bedard said at a press conference in Calgary earlier this week.
While Bedard is the main draw, the Canes are still excited to be able to play in front of the over-capacity crowd.
"It's awesome. The fans are great here," said Hurricanes defenceman Joe Arntsen.
"I think it's going to be a bit of an eye-opener for some of the younger guys and some of the newer guys who haven't seen this place packed. It's going to be electric and I'm super excited for it."
One member of the Hurricanes who's very familiar with Bedard's game is head coach Brent Kisio.
Kisio was an assistant coach for Team Canada's gold-medal-winning team at the most recent World Junior Hockey Championship.
Bedard was arguably the team's best player, and was named the tournament MVP.
"He's a dynamic player. He can create plays and goals out of nothing. His shot's incredible. His playmaking, I don't know if it's underrated, but it's just as good. He has the whole package," Kisio said.
Bedard and the Pats will make one more stop in Lethbridge on March 10 but according to the Canes that game is already almost sold out.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oldest preserved vertebrate brain found in 319-million-year-old fish fossil
The oldest preserved vertebrate brain has been found in a 319-million-year-old fossilized fish skull that was removed from an English coal mine over a century ago.
Freeland touts opportunities of U.S. Inflation Reduction Act at ministers' meeting
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is hosting an in-person meeting Friday with the provincial and territorial finance ministers in Toronto to discuss issues including the current economic environment and the transition to a clean economy.
Ottawa tight-lipped on details as Canada, U.S. call out China over balloon
Canada announced that it had called China's ambassador onto the carpet as Ottawa and Washington expressed their disapproval Friday over a high-altitude balloon found to have been hovering over sensitive sites in the United States.
Liberals withdraw bill's assault-style firearm definition, promise more consultation
The federal Liberals have withdrawn an amendment to their gun bill aimed at enshrining a definition of banned assault-style firearms, citing 'legitimate concerns' about the need for more consultation on the measure.
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
Canadian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Medicago Inc. shutting down
Medicago Inc., the Quebec-based drug manufacturer of a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine and other plant-based drugs, is being shut down by parent company Mitsubishi Chemical Group.
White-tailed deer harbouring COVID-19 variants thought to be nearly extinct in humans: study
White-tailed deer may be a reservoir for COVID-19 variants of concern including Alpha, Delta and Gamma, according to new research out of Cornell University that raises questions about whether deer could re-introduce nearly extinct variants back into the human population.
First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery, making history
Canada's newest millionaire, an 18-year-old university freshman from northern Ontario, has achieved a lot of firsts with a recent lottery win. Here is her story.
'Bobi is special': Portuguese pooch breaks record for oldest living dog ever
A Portuguese dog named Bobi has been named the world’s oldest living dog by Guinness World Records, which claims the pooch is also the oldest canine ever recorded.
Edmonton
-
City crews plow northeast Edmonton neighbourhood 5 days after driver ticketed
An Edmonton man who received a ticket from the city under the phase 2 residential parking ban earlier this week says his street has finally been plowed — five days after his vehicle was ticketed.
-
AHS taking over Red Deer supervised consumption site and making it mobile
Red Deer's supervised consumption service is transitioning to a mobile site in the coming months, the Alberta government announced on Friday.
-
Feds announce $500M contract with Edmonton company for green electricity
The Government of Canada has partnered with two major energy providers in Western Canada on renewable energy projects.
Vancouver
-
Fatal shooting of Burnaby teen may be connected to Surrey vehicle fire: IHIT
Homicide investigators are looking into whether a vehicle fire in Surrey on Thursday morning is connected to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Burnaby hours later.
-
'Violent' repeat offender wanted after fleeing from Surrey recovery home: RCMP
Mounties are warning the public about a man they describe as a "violent, high-risk, repeat offender," who may be back in the Okanagan after fleeing from a recovery home in Surrey.
-
Surrey RCMP seek suspect seen committing indecent acts in residential area
Mounties are investigating a string of indecent acts that allegedly occurred over the course of a day in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
Blizzard warning and snow squall watches issued as bitter cold arrives in Maritimes
Temperatures are plummeting across the Maritimes as a blast of Arctic air moves into the region.
-
Warming centres open as the Maritimes prepare for blast of cold weather
With frigid temperatures in the forecast, Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for all three Maritime provinces.
-
Some N.S. wineries worry as approaching cold temperatures threaten grapevines
Wineries throughout the region are keeping a close eye on the weather as an approaching cold snap threatens their grapevines.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island doctor calls for resignation of Island Health leader amid health-care 'crisis'
An emergency room doctor on Vancouver Island is calling on the leadership of the health authority to resign, saying harassment by Island Health officials is prompting doctors to abandon the region amid a critical shortage of health-care workers.
-
Local state of emergency lifted in Campbell River weeks after landslide
A local state of emergency that was issued in Campbell River, B.C., following a landslide in mid-January has been lifted, the city announced Friday.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after stabbing in Nanaimo, B.C.
A man accused of fatally stabbing another man outside a busy mall in Nanaimo, B.C., has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Nanaimo RCMP.
Toronto
-
Speed cameras clocked a car driving 70 km/h over the limit. Here's how the owner fought the ticket and won
After being charged with speeding by a city-operated photo radar device, a Toronto family was able to successfully fight the charge in court largely due to one small detail.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Highway 400 closure in effect north of Toronto due to 'extreme winter weather'
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a portion of Highway 400 north of Toronto following multiple collisions due to whiteout conditions.
-
Police identify man wanted for manslaughter charge in death of former CBC journalist
The death of a longtime CBC journalist who was shoved to the ground in Toronto has now been classified as a homicide and police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the case.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire steps down from Future Electronics after allegations involving teenage girls
A reclusive billionaire who headed a Montreal tech company is stepping down one day after Radio-Canada/CBC published a report that alleged he paid teenage girls for sex for more than a decade.
-
What the closing of Eater Montreal means for the city's food and drink scene
Eater Montreal is shutting down its online publication that for years has been a go-to source for the happenings in the city's distinguished food and dining scene. Food critics in Montreal are now wondering what the loss will mean for local businesses that relied on the publications reviews.
-
Montreal Children's Hospital performs first cochlear implant surgery on young 'super hear-o'
Two weeks ago, a child with hearing loss being treated at the Montreal Children's Hospital underwent cochlear implant surgery, a procedure that was only offered in Quebec City until now.
Ottawa
-
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
-
Winterlude cancels all outdoor activities due to extreme cold
Winterlude kicked off in Ottawa and Gatineau on Friday, but the extreme cold weather conditions forced the cancellation of all outdoor events on opening day.
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Deep freeze hits Ottawa, wind chill drops below -40
Extreme cold temperatures will continue to grip Ottawa and eastern Ontario Friday night and Saturday morning, with the wind chill making it feel colder than -40.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Multiple people arrested, one injured in reported armed robbery at Conestoga Mall
Police say they’ve arrested three people and one person was taken to hospital following an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall on Thursday.
-
OPP charge truck driver after flying ice hits vehicle on Highway 401
Ontario Provincial Police are once again reminding drivers to clear the snow and ice off of their vehicles before they head out onto the road.
-
'If it existed, my dad had it': Guelph woman inherits historic baseball collection with more than 31,000 cards
A Guelph woman is looking for the right buyer for her dad's 31,404 baseball card collection of the Montreal Expos.
Saskatoon
-
'This makes it harder': Dundurn, Sask. firefighter loses home in fire
The community of Dundurn is rallying behind a firefighter who lost her home in a fire.
-
Saskatoon pet store teams up with charity to bring toys to dogs with cancer
A Saskatoon pet store has teamed up with a charity to provide 200 toys to dogs with cancer and in remission.
-
RCMP investigate crash that leaves 31-year-old woman dead
RCMP in La Loche is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 995.
Northern Ontario
-
First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery, making history
Canada's newest millionaire, an 18-year-old university freshman from northern Ontario, has achieved a lot of firsts with a recent lottery win. Here is her story.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Highway 400 closure in effect north of Toronto due to 'extreme winter weather'
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a portion of Highway 400 north of Toronto following multiple collisions due to whiteout conditions.
-
Four Americans, two Canadians fined $50K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
An investigation that lasted almost two years has resulted in moose hunting violation convictions for six people and a lodge in Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police respond to two homicides in two hours
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two homicides in the span of two hours this week.
-
Manitoba Metis Federation citizenship cards can now be used at liquor stores
Manitoba has expanded the types of identification acceptable for use to purchase liquor, cannabis and lottery tickets in the province.
-
Winnipeg company to help with sleep test backlog
The private company providing Manitobans with 1,000 at-home sleep study tests said its product will work in tandem with the sleep disorder lab.
Regina
-
Sask. opponents to proposed gun legislation celebrate after Liberal government scraps amendment
Saskatchewan is reacting to the removal of a controversial amendment to Bill C-21 by the federal government, which banned certain semi-automatic rifles and shotguns.
-
Regina water main break leaves behind 'dangerous' ice build-up
Residents in Regina's North Central community are voicing safety concerns after a water main break resulted in icy sidewalk and road conditions.
-
'A sense of home': The Comeback Society to expand Indigenous cultural programs in new space
A local non-profit is hoping a new office space can help reconnect Indigenous youth to their culture.