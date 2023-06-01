Explosions erupt from southwest Calgary home's garage

Fire crews, along with police, are investigating after a double detached garage outside a southwest home burst into flames on Thursday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to the home, in the 2800 block of 45th Street S.W. just after 9 a.m.

Officials told CTV News callers heard explosions coming from the garage.

By the time crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed.

The people living in both neighbouring homes were helped out by firefighters as a precaution.

No one was injured in the incident, but the garage was destroyed and there was some damage to the garage of another home.

Fire officials suggested the home was known to police and there may have been some concerns about the items stored in the garage.

Police have not shared any details about any possible investigation, but say a person was arrested at the scene on "unrelated charges."

All of the occupants of the neighbouring homes were able to return.