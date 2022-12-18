Extreme cold forces Zoolights cancellation

With temperatures expected to be stuck around -22 C all day and a wind chill of around -35 C, the Calgary Zoo decided to cancel Zoolights Sunday.

The zoo said it would contact all ticket holders, including those with Snow Globe bookings, to offer an alternate date to attend Zoolights.

Indoor dinner bookings scheduled for Sunday evening will proceed at the zoo as usual.

Weather conditions are monitored closely and any decision to cancel is made the day of a performance. With frosty conditions in the forecast for the early part of the week, more cancellations may be in order.

⚠️IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: ZOOLIGHTS, presented by Olympia Trust Company, has been cancelled for tonight (Dec 18) due to extreme cold weather conditions.



ZOOLIGHTS will hopefully resume on Dec 19 weather dependent. Thank you for understanding. Learn more: https://t.co/EL6T82XCRa pic.twitter.com/95X90IWfj6 — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) December 18, 2022

The zoo will remain open for daytime visits and its Safari Sunday Brunch will proceed as scheduled.

The north gate opens at 9 a.m.