Families left mourning after young, devoted fathers killed in Kananaskis plane crash

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina