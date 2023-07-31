Families left mourning after young, devoted fathers killed in Kananaskis plane crash

Three devoted young men are among the six people who died in a plane crash in Kananaskis on Friday night.

While the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) works to determine how the small aircraft crashed into a mountainside community, members are stepping up to support the families affected.

"It was a tragedy with six fatalities," said Jon Lee, TSB western regional manager.

Three young fathers are among the six men killed.

Adam Laser leaves behind a one-year-old daughter.

Jacob Brown, a four-month-old son.

And Kirk Mealey was expecting his first child, a son, in late August.

Family members have started online fundraisers to help support each of the wives and children left behind.

The small aircraft struck Mount McGillivray on July 28.

The terrain was too rough to do an on-site mechanical investigation, so what was left of the plane was moved to Edmonton for inspection.

"We determined the safest way for us would be to have the wreckage removed from the mountainside," Lee said.

The plane left Springbank Airport around 8:45 p.m., on its way to Salmon Arm, B.C., and communication was lost about 30 minutes later.

The aircraft is only one element of the investigation.

"Air traffic control, radar files, weather, etc., communications, we'll be working to get a more detailed background on the pilot, both in terms of his experience and his training," Lee said.

The RCMP said the people on the plane were on their way to a church function.

Adam Laser had volunteered as a youth leader at RockPointe Church.

His family posted that he "pursued relationships with intentionality, zest and genuine compassion for other(s)."

The other five attended Harvest Hills Alliance Church.

Jacob Brown had a four-month-old son.

Brown's family calls him an avid soccer player with "a warm smile and good humour" and "a kind and devoted" father.

Mealey's family calls him "a rare, gentle spirit" and his wife described him as "100 per cent confidence and zero per cent ego."

The plane, a 1980 Piper PA-32, was recently registered to Mealey's father, Willard Brent Mealey, whose home was filled with people on Monday.

"We certainly want to ensure that we can support the families as best we can with factual information and in helping them understand not just the what had happened, but hopefully maybe the why it happened," Lee said.

A statement from Mealey's family said he was a "courageous, skilled, generous and loving man."

"Kirk was a longtime close friend to each of the men who died and their families," the statement said.

"They are relying on their faith, which was at the centre of Kirk's life."

The TSB says a mechanical investigation will begin later this week and the following week, they will likely be back at Springbank to collect more information.

The Laser family fundraiser can be found here.

The Brown family fundraiser can be found here.

The Mealey family fundraiser can be found here.