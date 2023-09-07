Family-friendly basketball event at Calgary's Century Gardens this weekend

Calgarians are invited to gather at the city's new Century Gardens basketball tri courts this weekend for a family-friendly event featuring three-on-three games, live music and entertainment.

The City of Calgary, Sport Calgary and the Calgary Surge are joining together to host the event, which runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Three-on-three basketball games will run throughout the afternoon, and the first 20 players to sign up will get a complimentary basketball.

Between games there will be dance performances from Pulse Studios and Hip Hop Beats.

The city says local artists Contemporary Vice and Moey Blanco will also be on-site to "transform attendees’ basketballs into pieces of art."

"We’re excited to welcome Calgarians down to Century Gardens to explore the beautiful new basketball courts," said spokesperson Sheryl McMullen.

"We believe that a thriving downtown is the heartbeat of our city, and by investing in great community spaces, like Century Gardens, we are helping to build a stronger, more connected and resilient downtown for residents and visitors to enjoy."

Century Gardens is located at 826 Eighth Street S.W.

You can visit the City of Calgary's website for event updates, including weather-related information.