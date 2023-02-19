Family, friends mourn South Sudanese man shot dead by Calgary police in 2022
Family, friends and supporters of 41-year-old Latjor Tuel gathered at the spot where he was shot and killed by Calgary police one year ago on Sunday.
“I feel empty. I feel angry,” said Tuel’s daughter, Nyalinglat Latjor.
“My father taught me everything. He was my teacher.”
Tuel, who was armed with a knife and stick, was shot dead by police on Feb. 19, 2022, after he ran toward officers and attacked a police dog.
Tuel’s mother travelled from Sudan to get answers about her son’s death.
Through a translator, Rebecca Aker Akol said, “I came to ask the police: ‘What did he do? What did he do to deserve to die?’”
DEATH STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is still investigating to determine if the use of force in this case was justified.
Calgary police say they cannot comment on the matter, citing the ongoing ASIRT investigation.
No timeline has been given on when the police watchdog will complete its investigation and release the findings.
Video captured by several onlookers that day shows Tuel surrounded by officers as he sat on a sidewalk and was repeatedly asked to drop his weapon.
Officers used plastic bullets when he didn’t.
ASIRT says police also used a Taser on him.
'MY PAIN IS NOT GOING ANYWHERE'
Tuel’s family says he was a child soldier from South Sudan who came to Calgary in 2000 for a better life.
“He said, ‘Nyalinglat, you’re so small and when I was your age, I never had what you got and I was carrying around a gun bigger than me,’” Latjor said.
“I never really thought of the depth of what he said until I lost him.”
The family says Tuel may have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
“I’m tired of crying. I’m tired of having nightmares. I’m tired of watching videos of my father being shot down. I want to see change so that this does not happen again,” Latjor said.
This week, the Alberta government announced it's putting almost $2.4 million over three years toward implementing HealthIM across Alberta.
The digital tool gives police officers resources and information, like de-escalation tactics, to better help someone experiencing a mental health crisis.
The system is already in place in Edmonton, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Camrose, as well as the RCMP’s west and central divisions.
Calgary police are set to have it later this year.
“Why didn’t that happen before my father? Because if we had, maybe he’d still be alive today, if police have extra training, you know, to deal with this,” Latjor said.
David Top, a South Sudanese community leader and close family friend, agrees that more could’ve been done to help Tuel.
“He was denied all those opportunities to be supported by the wider community, to be supported by a responsible, and also trained psychologist or mental health counsellor,” he said.
The memorial for Tuel ended at City Hall with calls for justice for him and others.
The crowd of at least 100 people could be heard chanting, “What was his name? Latjor! What do we want? Justice!”
Tuel’s daughter says she will continue seeking answers.
“I’m going to keep yelling until they care because my pain is not going anywhere, so I’m not going anywhere,” Latjor said.
