Family members and supporters gather in Calgary for Justice for Jackie walk

CALGARY -

Relatives and friends of an Indigenous woman, who was stabbed to death while walking along 17th Avenue in 2007, will be attending an annual event in downtown Calgary Saturday.

The Justice for Jackie walk will begin at noon on 18th Avenue S.W., near the location where Jackie Crazy Bull was attacked on July 11, 2007.

According to reports, Crazy Bull was seated on a bench when a vehicle pulled up to the curb. Several people got out and attacked her.

Crazy Bull, who was a mother of nine children, suffered multiple stab wounds and later died at the scene, near 17th Avenue and 11th Street S.W.

Police have not made any arrests in the case so far.

The walk will include drumming, songs, prayers, speeches and a special dance from one of Crazy Bull's sons.