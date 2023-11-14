CALGARY
Calgary

    • Family to set up endowment in memory of couple killed by bear in Banff National Park

    Doug Inglis and his partner, Jenny Gusse, both 62, are seen in an undated handout photo. The family of the couple killed by a grizzly bear in Banff National Park is establishing an endowment fund at the University of Lethbridge in their memory. (Photo courtesy Ron Teather) Doug Inglis and his partner, Jenny Gusse, both 62, are seen in an undated handout photo. The family of the couple killed by a grizzly bear in Banff National Park is establishing an endowment fund at the University of Lethbridge in their memory. (Photo courtesy Ron Teather)
    LETHBRIDGE -

    The family of a couple killed by a grizzly bear in Banff National Park is establishing an endowment fund at the University of Lethbridge in their memory.

    Doug Inglis and Jenny Gusse, both 62, and their dog died in a bear attack during a backpacking trip in the park, west of Calgary, in the fall.

    Colin Inglis says his nephew and Gusse were highly respected for their scientific research work in addition to being stewards of the environment and experienced outdoor enthusiasts.

    Doug Inglis worked as an adjunct professor at several Alberta universities, including in Lethbridge, and both Inglis and Gusse worked at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada in the southern Alberta city.

    Colin Inglis says the endowment fund will be a lasting legacy.

    The endowment, which he says has the support of their colleagues, would be used to offer two student awards in each of their names at the university each year.

    A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for the fund and as of Tuesday had more than 50 contributors.

