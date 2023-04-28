Fans set to fill Stephen Ave. for Parade of Wonders

Calgary Expo's Parade of Wonders is set to go as scheduled on Friday after being cancelled last year due to a snowstorm and the two years previous because of the pandemic. Calgary Expo's Parade of Wonders is set to go as scheduled on Friday after being cancelled last year due to a snowstorm and the two years previous because of the pandemic.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan

The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a loan more than two years ago for Boris Johnson, as scandals from the the former prime minister's turbulent term continue to rattle U.K. public life.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina