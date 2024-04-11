Farewell party for Eau Claire Market to include live music and’ ‘Paw Patrol’ appearances

Officials have released details on the upcoming farewell party for Calgary's iconic Eau Claire Market.

The downtown landmark will be demolished this summer to make way for the future Green Line LRT station and redevelopment of the site.

Before the building closes its doors for good, Calgarians are invited to stop by for a free family-friendly celebration honoring the site's 30 years in operation.

The Eau Claire Market Farewell Celebration will be held on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will feature performances from local musicians, an outside market along Barclay Parade with goods from local vendors, a mural of memories and appearances by Paw Patrol characters.

Officials say the event serves as a "heartfelt thank you" to Calgarians for their patronage over the years.

"Eau Claire Market has been more than just a shopping center; it has been a gathering place, a hub of memories and experiences for so many in our community," said property manager Angie Gibson in a Thursday news release.

For more details and an event schedule you can visit the Eau Claire Market website.

The market will close for good on May 31.

The building will then be handed over to the City of Calgary on June 1.