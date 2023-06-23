Fatal crash between semi and jeep closes Peigan Trail

One woman has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on Peigan Trail in the city's southeast.

The crash, which involved a semi-trailer and a Jeep, happened on westbound Peigan approaching 52 Street S.E. just after 5:30 p.m.

Calgary EMS say a woman who was approximately 20 was found dead at the scene.

A man in his mid-50s was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The collision has closed Peigan Trail in both directions between 52 Street and Stoney Trail S.E.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.