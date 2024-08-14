CALGARY
    Fatal crash closes Highway 2 south of Calgary

    Emergency crews respond to a crash on Highway 2 near north of Nanton on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Emergency crews respond to a crash on Highway 2 near north of Nanton on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.
    One person was killed in a highway crash south of Calgary on Wednesday morning.

    RCMP say the collision happened on Highway 2 north of Nanton, between Township Road 164 and Township Road 170.

    The incident involved a tanker truck, which could be seen overturned on the highway.

    The collision initially closed both lanes of Highway 2, but northbound traffic was later able to pass through.

    An RCMP spokesperson says the tanker spilled its contents in the crash.

    The town of Nanton is located about 60 kilometres south of Calgary.

