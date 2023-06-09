Fatal crash in Parkdale prompts road closure

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash in Parkdale on Friday, June 9, 2023. Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash in Parkdale on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina