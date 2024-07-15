Fatal crash in southwest Calgary closes ramp to Tsuut'ina Trail

One person is dead after an incident on an exit ramp off Anderson Road S.W.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Monday on the ramp from westbound Anderson Road S.W. to southbound Tsuut'ina Trail.

Police said only one vehicle was involved and the sole person inside died at the scene.

As of 7:45 a.m. the ramp was still closed.

Six police cars were parked on the ramp and members of the traffic unit could be seen using equipment.

Officers said they aren’t sure what happened at the moment, but are working to piece it together.

This is a developing story and we will have more information when it is available…