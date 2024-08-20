Calgary wading pools and spray parks are closing early this year

The City of Calgary's wading pools and spray parks are set to close next week.

Normally, the city keeps the facilities open until after the Labour Day long weekend, but officials are closing them early because of upcoming water main work.

Calgary will return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions on Monday, Aug. 26 so work can be done to repair 21 pipe segments on 33 Avenue and 16 Avenue N.W.

"Wading pools and spray parks lose a small amount of water due to evaporation and need to be topped up periodically," explained the city in an email to CTV News.

Because the city won't be able to add any new water once Calgary returns to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions, spray parks and wading pools will close on Monday, Aug. 26.

It means the last day to use them will be Sunday, Aug. 25.

"The forecast for the week and weekend is warm and sunny, so be sure you get out for one last summer splash," said the city in a Tuesday Instagram post.

The upcoming water main repairs will also see Calgarians asked to limit their indoor water usage.

More details can be found at Calgary.ca.