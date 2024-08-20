Calgary water main update: 13 of 21 pipe repairs will be on 33 Avenue N.W.

City officials say more than half of the segments of Calgary's Bearspaw feeder main that require fixing are along 33 Avenue N.W.

The repair work begins on Aug. 26 and includes 16 to 18 dig sites on 33 Avenue and 16 Avenue N.W.

"We can now share that 13 of the 21 pipe segments being repaired are along 33 Avenue," said Francois Bouchart, the City of Calgary's director of capital priorities and investment, during a Tuesday update.

Bouchart said teams are working to develop plans to address the impacts construction will have on the residents of 33 Avenue N.W.

He said officials began reaching out to the most impacted property owners on Monday.

Bouchart said they do not anticipate they will need to close any businesses on 33 Avenue N.W.

"There will always be access in some form to ensure customers can access your businesses," he said.

Calgary is currently under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions but will see Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions return on Aug. 26 to accommodate the repair work.

Sprinklers and in-ground sprinkling systems can continue to be used until Aug. 26, following the Stage 1 sprinkler-watering schedule.

"As we return to Stage 4 restrictions on Monday, we know we are asking a lot of you," Bouchart said.

"We wouldn't be asking if we didn't need these efforts to be in place so that we can protect Calgary's water supply over the winter."

Calgary Fire Department Chief Steve Dongworth says no fire ban or hot works ban will be in place during the return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions.

He added that the Calgary Fire Department's ability to fight fires won't be impacted by the restrictions.

Dongworth said fire halls will be pitching in the reduce water usage in simple ways like reducing training, which would have required water, and not washing fire trucks.

The feeder main initially broke on June 5, leading to weeks of indoor water-use reduction measures and outdoor water restrictions. Repairs, including work on five hot spots along the feeder main, were completed on June 25.

Water restrictions remained in place as crews worked to stabilize the infrastructure and bring the pipe back up to full capacity.