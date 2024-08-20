Missing kayaker may be on South Saskatchewan River between Grand Forks, Medicine Hat: Lethbridge police

Lethbridge police are searching for a 40-year-old woman they believe is kayaking down the South Saskatchewan River.

Aldea Margret Tillmans, 40, has not been seen or in contact with family since Aug. 9.

Police says efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful, and they're growing concerned for her well-being.

Tillmans is known to camp and kayak alone, and police believe she may be somewhere between the Grand Forks Campground and Medicine Hat.

She is described as 5'7" (170 centimetres) and 140 to 160 pounds (64 to 73 kilograms) with brown eyes and long brown hair.

She has a tattoo of a paw on her left leg and a heart with the words "sisters" on her right arm above the elbow.

Police found Tillmans' BMW X5 in the Taber area near a boat launch.

Police are asking all landowners between the Grand Forks Campground and Medicine Hat to check their properties. In addition, other campers and those using the river for recreational purposes are asked to be on the lookout for Tillmans.

Her kayak is described as a blue and white open-top, single-person model with "Zaleska" written on the side. Her tent is orange with dark grey and black accents

Anyone who has seen Tillmans or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or to contact their local police department.