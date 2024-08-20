Stolen motorcycle investigation leads Calgary police to drug bust

An investigation into a stolen motorcycle helped police seize thousands of dollars worth of drugs, weapons and ammunition from a Temple home.

Police launched the investigation after a motorcycle was reported stolen from the southeast community of Seton on Aug. 4.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 6700 block of Temple Drive N.E. on Aug. 7, where they believed the motorcycle was being stored.

They recovered the motorcycle along with a large quantity of drugs, weapons and ammunition. The following items were seized:

The stolen motorcycle;

A disassembled Glock handgun;

A Smith and Wesson M&P 15 assault rifle;

A Winchester 12-gauge shotgun;

36 rounds of nine mm ammunition;

38 rounds of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition;

279 rounds of .223-calibre ammunition;

14 rounds of .22LR-calibre ammunition;

Approximately 87 grams of methamphetamine;

Approximately 237 grams of psilocybin;

Approximately 35 grams of cocaine;

7,500 ml of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB); and

Approximately seven grams of crack cocaine.

As a result, a Calgary man, 53, is facing numerous charges, including offences related to trafficking, firearms and weapons.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 4.

Another man, 25, was also charged with possession of crack cocaine and four counts of failure to comply with a release order.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.