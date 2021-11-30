Fatal shooting victim identified by Calgary police

CALGARY -

Calgary police have identified the victim in a recent shooting death in the southeast as a man who recently moved to the city from Edmonton.

Police were called to the Shorts Pants Plaza strip in the 200 block of 28th Street S.E. just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 and officers arrived to find Merke Mehreteab Merke, 25, suffering serious injuries.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone who has dash cam footage from the area between 6:30 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 to call the non-emergency line at 403.266-1234.

"To date, we have received very little information from the public in relation to this investigation," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta. "Sometimes people might not realize how valuable the information they have is to our investigators, but even the smallest piece of information can be a break in the case for us. Even if you have dash cam video from the area and think there is nothing relevant on it, we are asking you to contact our investigators so they can have a look."

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.