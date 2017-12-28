One person is dead following Wednesday morning’s three-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke, B.C.

According to RCMP officials, a vehicle with Manitoba plates was travelling westbound on the highway near Summit Lake at approximately 11:30 a.m. when it crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound vehicle with Alberta plates. The impact of the collision sent the vehicle from Manitoba into the path of a second eastbound vehicle.

A passenger in the vehicle from Manitoba was pronounced dead at the crash site. The identity of the deceased has not been released. Four other people who had been in the vehicle were transported by ambulance to hospitals in Salmon Arm and Kamloops. RCMP confirm one of the occupants was transported in critical condition.

The occupants of the two eastbound vehicles suffered minor injuries.

A section of the highway was closed for roughly four hours following the collision.

RCMP continue to investigate the fatal crash.