'Fight for a stronger Alberta': Kenney comments for first time since announcing resignation

Premier Jason Kenney spoke publicly Friday for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.

He made his comments at the McDougall Centre in Calgary.

"We have a lot of important work in front of us involving the vote from the leadership review earlier this week and, as you know, my intention to step aside as United Conservative Party leader," Kenney told the assembled members of the media. "I'll be doing so as soon as the party has selected a new leader.

"We'll continue to focus on the peoples' priorities. To me that's the most important thing in the most important time in Alberta's history.

"We're determined to keep our eye on the ball and continue to lead Canada in terms of economic growth and job creation in key parts of business and to fight for a stronger Alberta."

He did not field questions following his speech.

Kenney arrives to a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/5sXlhMQHKF — Timm Bruch (@TimmCTV) May 20, 2022

Kenney announced his plans to resign on Wednesday after narrowly winning his party's leadership review with 51.4 per cent support.

Caucus will select an interim party leader and premier "at the earliest possible opportunity," according to the party's governance manual.

Both the government cabinet and UCP caucus met in Calgary Thursday for "vigorous discussion and debate" about the next steps. The party announced Kenney would remain in his roles "until such time as a new leader is chosen." Speculation regarding who will replace Kenney continues to intensify.

Following Thursday’s meeting, Nathan Neudorf, United Conservative caucus chair, released the following statement.

"Today, the United Conservative caucus had a vigorous discussion and debate about the future of our party and our government.

"We agreed that we must remain united, focused on the best interests of Albertans, and committed to doing the job Albertans elected us to do.

"In that spirit, we have affirmed Premier Jason Kenney’s continued leadership of our caucus and government until such time as a new leader is chosen, the timing of which will be determined by the United Conservative Party."

There is one notable caveat to the election of an interim leader: Whomever is selected as an "interim leader" will not be able to put their name forward to be the next UCP leader.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alex Antoneshyn.