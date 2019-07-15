Filming of latest instalment in Ghostbusters saga underway in Beltline
Filming of the new Ghostbusters movie began Monday, July 15 in Calgary's Beltline
CTV News Calgary
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 5:12PM MDT
Film crews have set up shop near the Red Cross Building along 13th Avenue Southwest for director Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters adaptation.
Reitman, a four-time Oscar nominee, is following in the footsteps of his father, Ivan Reitman, who directed the original Ghostbusters, released in 1984. On Friday, Jason Reitman shared an image of himself, his father and members of the film's cast.
The Family’s All Here#GB20 pic.twitter.com/tUGnwzLP5T— Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) July 13, 2019
According to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists Alberta's website, shooting in the Calgary area began Monday and the project is expected to wrap in October.
With files from The Canadian Press