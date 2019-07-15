

Film crews have set up shop near the Red Cross Building along 13th Avenue Southwest for director Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters adaptation.

Reitman, a four-time Oscar nominee, is following in the footsteps of his father, Ivan Reitman, who directed the original Ghostbusters, released in 1984. On Friday, Jason Reitman shared an image of himself, his father and members of the film's cast.

According to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists Alberta's website, shooting in the Calgary area began Monday and the project is expected to wrap in October.

With files from The Canadian Press