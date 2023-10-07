Final weekend for fall colours at Banff, as park announces area closure east of Fenlands Rec Centre

If you haven't headed to Lake Louise or Moraine Lake to enjoy the fall colours, this weekend might be your last chance.

Monday is the last day of the season that Parks Canada shuttles will run.

Alpine larches are a coniferous pine tree that grow in the Rocky Mountains and Kananaskis area but are unique in that they hold a brilliant gold before shedding their needle-like leaves. (Photo: Teri Fikowski)

It's been a busy year with nearly a million trips made, a 63 per cent increase over 2022.

🍁 Thanksgiving is almost here! 🍂

If you're considering a trip to Banff National Park this weekend, take a break from dreaming about turkey and think about transit! 💭🍗🚌

Planning ahead is essential if you're hoping to visit Lake Louise or Moraine Lake: https://t.co/9dJ7BCmI1K pic.twitter.com/4Bk88Lfc1j — Banff National Park, Parks Canada (@BanffNP) October 3, 2023

The shuttles were introduced to help cut down the amount of traffic in the area, but Parks Canada says long weekends are still incredibly busy and are urging people to leave their cars at home.

AREA CLOSURE

An area in Banff National Park east of Fenlands Recreation Centre was closed Friday due to a grizzly feeding on a mule deer carcass. (Photo: X@BanffNP)

The popular national park also announced an area closure on social media Friday: the forested area east of the Fenlands Recreation Centre has been closed to all traffic and travel by order of the superintendent.

The area is bounded by Norquay Road to the west, the Trans Canada Highway to the north, the CPR line to the south and the CPR "Y" to the east.

It's closed until further notice because a grizzly bear is feeding on a mule deer carcass in the area.

Violators of an area closure order may be charged under the Canada National Parks Act, which has a maximum penalty of $25,000.