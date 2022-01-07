Find out how calm you'd stay in an emergency situation at TELUS Spark

Would you be able to rescue a swimmer in trouble if you were first on scene? What about being able to find your way through a smoke-filled room in the event of a fire?

Calgarians are invited to test their mettle in 17 different interactive emergency situations as part of a new exhibition opening at TELUS Spark.

“Emergency rescue is part human courage and part technical know-how – and with the fires and floods we have seen recently, interest in the science and engineering is increasing," said Mary Anne Moser, CEO of TELUS Spark.

"We’re eager to welcome visitors to Spark this winter to experience the drama of rescue situations, in a safe and warm science centre."

Titled RESCUE, the exhibit opens Jan. 12 and features 17 "full-body interactive exhibits that allow visitors to experience and react to high-pressure rescue-based scenarios where lives are at stake in land, sea and air rescues."

Participants will fly a helicopter simulator to get a bird's eye view of a rescue scene and use infrared cameras to look for heat signals; they'll navigate a Jet Ski around obstacles in the search for a swimmer washed out to sea; and they'll find their way through a smoke-filled room as well as use the correct extinguisher to put out different fires.

Participants will also learn how rescue technology works and the skills and experience needed to be a rescuer, along with medicine, search techniques, radio communication, rescue supplies and equipment.

Created by Scitech, a science centre in Australia, and produced by Imagine Exhibitions, the exhibit runs until May 15 and is included with Spark general admission or membership.

“Who didn’t dream of becoming a police officer or firefighter as a child?" said Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions.

"At RESCUE, the whole family can learn more about what it takes to be a first responder, and maybe visitors of all ages will be inspired to make that childhood dream a reality."

Tickets, along with more information, can be found online.



