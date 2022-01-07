Find out how calm you'd stay in an emergency situation at TELUS Spark

RESCUE, an interactive exhibit where you can experience an emergency situation, will be at TELUS Spark from Jan. 12 until May 15. (TELUS Spark) RESCUE, an interactive exhibit where you can experience an emergency situation, will be at TELUS Spark from Jan. 12 until May 15. (TELUS Spark)

Calgary Top Stories