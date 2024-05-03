CALGARY
Calgary

    Charity hockey tournament supports Calgary children

    The first Pucks for Providence hockey tournament kicks off Friday and runs all weekend.

    More than 125 players will hit the ice at the 7 Chiefs Sportsplex, Tsuu’tina Nation, and Grey Eagle Resort & Casino.

    “The event merges hockey, music, auctions, and raffles to raise funds for expanding educational and therapeutic programs,” states a new release.

    Proceeds from the hockey tournament will help Calgary children with developmental disabilities and delays, who rely on Providence.

    Providence has been helping families for 80 years, with six locations across Calgary, offering programs for children ages 19 months to six years old.

    “This new initiative will support our capital expansion plans in north Calgary as the need for educational and therapeutic programs increases,” states the Providence website.

