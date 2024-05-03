Charity hockey tournament supports Calgary children
The first Pucks for Providence hockey tournament kicks off Friday and runs all weekend.
More than 125 players will hit the ice at the 7 Chiefs Sportsplex, Tsuu’tina Nation, and Grey Eagle Resort & Casino.
“The event merges hockey, music, auctions, and raffles to raise funds for expanding educational and therapeutic programs,” states a new release.
Proceeds from the hockey tournament will help Calgary children with developmental disabilities and delays, who rely on Providence.
Providence has been helping families for 80 years, with six locations across Calgary, offering programs for children ages 19 months to six years old.
“This new initiative will support our capital expansion plans in north Calgary as the need for educational and therapeutic programs increases,” states the Providence website.
WEATHER Perfect timing – sunshine and warmer temps to start the weekend
BREAKING Foreign meddling 'did not affect' overall federal election results: inquiry report
Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found.
BREAKING Police arrest 3 in killing of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three people have been arrested and charged in the killing of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Why your airfare may be getting more expensive
Skyrocketing airfare prices are linked to heightened competition and rising food and fuel, according to the CAA.
WATCH LIVE Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake recorded west of Vancouver Island
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was reported west of Vancouver Island Thursday evening.
Who is Hope Hicks, longtime Trump aide who is testifying in N.Y. hush money case?
Hope Hicks, once a longtime trusted aide in Donald Trump’s inner circle, is testifying Friday in the New York hush money trial after being subpoenaed.
TD worst-case scenario more likely after drug money laundering allegations: analyst
TD Bank Group could be hit with more severe penalties than previously expected, says a banking analyst after a report that the investigation it faces in the U.S. is tied to laundering illicit fentanyl profits.
Police officer hit by driver of fleeing vehicle in Toronto incident caught on video
York Regional Police say they are continuing to search for a suspect in an auto theft investigation who was captured on video running over a police officer in Toronto last month.
How falling for a stranger she met on a beach led this woman to ditch the U.S. for the French Riviera
Niki Benjamin, from the U.S., had travelled to a paradise island to do some soul searching, and her life ended up going in a very different direction when her dog ran up to a stranger.
Police call for new information in the 2009 death of Michelle Hadwen
More than 15 years after the death of Michelle Hadwen, police are still searching for the person responsible for her death.
Pedestrian killed after being hit on Highway 642 Thursday: RCMP
A woman was killed after being hit by a truck on Highway 642 Thursday evening on Alexander First Nation.
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny end to a wet week
Light wind, some sun and a warming trend for the Edmonton area today and Saturday.
Contractors want to repurpose Milk River high school rather than see it demolished
The bell at Erle Rivers High School in Milk River, Alta., will ring for the last time on June 26, as the 114-year-old school is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new K-12 school.
Lethbridge football player Tanner McLachlan drafted by the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals
Years of hard work paid off for Tanner McLachlan after he heard his name called at the NFL draft last Saturday.
'Here to help': The Watch celebrating 5 years of patrolling Lethbridge streets
Volunteers with ‘The Watch’ program in Lethbridge have been patrolling the city centre rain or shine for five years.
BREAKING
Foreign interference may have changed 2021 result in B.C. one riding, inquiry finds
Foreign meddling attempts didn't change who won the last two federal elections in Canada but they may have changed the result in one riding in 2021, a public inquiry concluded Friday.
B.C.'s new short-term rental rules could impact organ transplant recipients, advocates say
B.C.'s new short-term rental rules officially came into effect this week and advocates say the new restrictions could have unintended impacts for those getting an organ transplant.
BREAKING
Nanaimo family seeks transfer due to concerns about quality of care at long-term facility
A family claims it’s concerned for their loved one in a Nanaimo-based long-term care facility as they work with staff and Island Health to resolve some of their complaints.
Princess Anne to take part in B.C. ceremony bringing new ship into Pacific fleet
The first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel for Canada's Pacific fleet will officially be commissioned in a ceremony featuring Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles.
Deflated for now, Saskatoon's Golf Dome is about to get a makeover
A lesser known fixture of Saskatoon's skyline is coming down for repairs and renovations.
Company fined $260,000 for workplace injury in Saskatoon
Richelieu Hardware Canada Ltd. was fined a hefty $260,000 for a workplace safety violation leading to a serious worker injury.
Police make 3 arrests after 4 staff members assaulted at Sask. business
Three people were arrested in connection to an assault that occurred at a business in Prince Albert on April 21.
Sask. Party votes down NDP motion to cut provincial gas tax
Saskatchewan motorists won’t be getting an immediate 15 cent per litre break at the pumps as an NDP motion to cut the provincial gas tax was voted down by the Sask. Party on Thursday.
Sask. set to gather to remember Riders legend Jim Hopson
Saskatchewan Roughriders past and present along with many friends, family and fans from around the CFL will gather in Regina Friday afternoon to remember the late Jim Hopson.
North Central Family Centre launches Hopes and Dreams campaign
The North Central Family Centre (NCFC) has launched a capital campaign to help aid in the completion of a major project they are in the midst of building.
Police officer hit by driver of fleeing vehicle in Toronto incident caught on video
York Regional Police say they are continuing to search for a suspect in an auto theft investigation who was captured on video running over a police officer in Toronto last month.
Toronto mayor responds to criticism on city's request to decriminalize certain drugs
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is responding to criticism over Toronto‘s efforts to decriminalize drugs in the wake of the opioid crisis, saying it misses a much more urgent need.
Trudeau says universities must be trusted to manage campus as pro-Palestinian encampments crop up
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says universities have to be trusted to manage their campuses as pro-Palestinian student protesters set up encampments at several institutions across Canada.
Judge worries amendment to Quebec language law will cause 'undue delays' for English trials
A Quebec judge overseeing the trial of a person accused of killing a cyclist with their car has raised concerns that an amendment to the province's language charter could cause 'undue delays' for trials held in English.
Montreal baker reinvents her craft after Celiac disease diagnosis
Eight years ago, Lauren McGowan found out she had Celiac disease. As a baker, the Montrealer says the diagnosis didn't just change her life personally -- but also professionally.
Terrebonne man pocketed $150,000 from helping people get fake COVID-19 vaccine passports
A former worker at a COVID-19 vaccination centre pleaded guilty after he made $150,000 from helping hundreds of Quebecers obtain fake vaccination passports during the height of the pandemic.
Nova Scotia premier criticized for travelling to Spain, U.S. without notifying public
Nova Scotia's premier is drawing criticism from the opposition over a recent trip to Spain that his office didn't announce publicly.
Councillor Pam Lovelace says she's running for Halifax mayor
Halifax city councillor Pam Lovelace has announced she is running for mayor.
Gas prices drop across the Maritimes
Maritime motorists are paying less at the pumps after gas prices dropped Friday morning.
Ukrainian newcomers becoming family with English language classes
“доброго ранку як справи (Dobroho ranku yak spravy),” said Kateryna Buriak which means ‘good morning, how are you?’ in Ukrainian.
Winnipeg man accused of killing four women will face jury
A judge has decided the trial of a man accused of killing four women in Winnipeg will still be heard by a jury.
'System failures': Starbucks to close its doors amid recent violence in Osborne Village
The long-standing Starbucks in Osborne Village is set to close its doors next week – it comes one day after a man was attacked next door.
Two Ontario nurses help deliver baby during a flight to Dubai
Two registered nurses from Ottawa and Kingston have been an integral part in the delivery of a baby on board a flight heading to Dubai.
Sexual assault suspect sought by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved with a sexual assault that happened at a home on Albert Street two months ago.
Forcing public servants back to downtown Ottawa harms satellite communities: North Grenville mayor
The mayor of North Grenville, just south of Ottawa, says hybrid work has been a boon to her community, and a recent move by the federal government to force public servants back to downtown Ottawa office buildings is misguided.
Jury reaches verdict in Sudbury triple murder trial
The jury deciding the fate of a man responsible for a fatal firebombing in Sudbury that killed three people has reached a verdict.
New Hamburg, Ont. family can't get truck's faulty transmission fixed due to aftermarket attachment
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
Almost $17K in fines for illegal hunting, fishing in northern Ont.
Three men from southern Ontario and a man from Texas have been fined a total of $16,700 for illegal hunting and fishing in September 2021.
Allegedly armed suspects sought after failed home invasion
Police are investigating a failed home invasion involving two armed suspects in the area of Bathurst Street and Mulock Drive in Newmarket.
30 firefighters battle blaze at Bracebridge facility
On Thursday night, 30 firefighters battled a destructive fire that broke out in a facility in Bracebridge Ont.
Huntsville man arrested in connection with sexual assault allegations
A Huntsville man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
WRDSB to lay off 106 elementary school teachers
More than 100 teachers at the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are learning they have been declared surplus will likely be out of a job as of Aug. 12.
Livestock killed in farm fire near Elmira
Thick grey smoke billowed over Elmira Friday morning as first responders raced to the scene of a large farm fire on Allemang Place.
Three people in hospital following crash east of London, Ont.
A two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle closed Dundas Street, just west of Thamesford, late Thursday afternoon.
Fatal crash in South-West Oxford Township
Around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, first responders were called to the scene near the intersection of Pigram Road and Salford Road in South-West Oxford Township.
Clean up outside derelict building doesn’t quell concerns about trespassing and fire risk
Despite a recent clean-up around the former St. Pierre Renovation Centre, concern persists about trespassing and the risk of fire at the former industrial building.
Two people exchange gunfire in Leamington parking lot
Essex County OPP investigators are asking for help in identifying an individual involved in a shooting incident in a Leamington parking lot.
Highway 401 construction zone blitz leads to 76 charges
A joint traffic initiative in a construction zone on Highway 401 resulted in dozens of charges.