CALGARY -- Firefighters are on scene at an afternoon fire in a northeast neighbourhood.

Crews responded to a home on Fallingworth Bay N.E., in the community of Falconridge, shortly before 1 p.m. following reports of a fire.

The fire was extinguished but the cause of the blaze has not been determined.

Preliminary reports indicate there was one person in the home at the time of the fire. There have been no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.