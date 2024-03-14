Fire crews contain house fire in Varsity
Officials say quick thinking on the part of some Varsity residents prevented a house fire from burning out of control Wednesday evening.
At about 7 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department was dispatched to a home on 37 Street N.W. after neighbours reported seeing smoke coming from the basement.
Crews found a fire in a room in the basement.
Officials say it was quickly extinguished before spreading any further.
No one was inside the home at the time and no one was injured.
The cause is under investigation.
