CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fire crews contain house fire in Varsity

    Fire crews were called to a northwest Calgary home on Wednesday evening after neighbours spotted smoke coming from a basement. Fire crews were called to a northwest Calgary home on Wednesday evening after neighbours spotted smoke coming from a basement.
    Share

    Officials say quick thinking on the part of some Varsity residents prevented a house fire from burning out of control Wednesday evening.

    At about 7 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department was dispatched to a home on 37 Street N.W. after neighbours reported seeing smoke coming from the basement.

    Crews found a fire in a room in the basement.

    Officials say it was quickly extinguished before spreading any further.

    No one was inside the home at the time and no one was injured.

    The cause is under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News