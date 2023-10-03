Fire crews extinguish blaze at northwest Calgary gravel plant

A fire broke out at a gravel plant in northwest Calgary on Monday night.

At about 7:15 p.m., firefighters were called to the Lafarge facility on 85 Street N.W., near the Spy Hill landfill.

When they arrived, smoke was pouring from some of the equipment at the site. The crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.

Officials told CTV News that a hopper-conveyor belt machine had caught fire.

Damage was limited to the site and no one was hurt.