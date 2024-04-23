CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fire crews extinguish shed fire at northwest Calgary home

    The Calgary Fire Department is investigating a fire in a shed outside a northwest home on Monday, April 22, 2024. The Calgary Fire Department is investigating a fire in a shed outside a northwest home on Monday, April 22, 2024.
    No one was injured after a shed fire at a home in northwest Calgary on Monday night.

    At 9 p.m., crews were called to a home on 73 Street N.W.

    A man living at the home had called 911 after he heard a noise and saw fire inside a shed in the backyard.

    Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the shed.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

