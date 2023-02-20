Fire destroys detached garage in Rosedale

An investigation is underway into the cause of an early morning fire in a northwest neighbourhood that destroyed a garage.

Fire crews were called to the 1300 block of 7A Street N.W., in the community of Rosedale, shortly after 3 a.m. Monday and found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

Flames and dark smoke from Monday morning's garage fire in Rosedale could be seen from blocks away.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes, but the garage was lost to the blaze.

As of 4 a.m., the fire was considered under control.

No injuries were reported and no one was home when the fire broke out on the property, according to Calgary Fire Department officials