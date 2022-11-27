Fire significantly damages Calgary duplex Sunday evening

Crews battled a duplex fire in Calgary's southeast Sunday evening.

About 10 engines were on scene in the initial stages of the blaze in the 7600 block of 27th Street S.E. just before 5 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they say smoke could be seen billowing from the home.

No injuries were reported, and no one was home in either unit at the time of the fire.

According to investigators, there is substantial damage inside both units.

There is no word on a cause, as of publication, with firefighters expecting to remain at the fire for several hours monitoring for hotspots.