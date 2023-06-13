Firefighters extinguish grass fire near Sikome Lake
Firefighters were called to Calgary's Fish Creek Park on Monday evening to deal with a grass fire.
The blaze began at about 6 p.m. along the lake's access road, officials said.
No one was hurt and no property was damaged in the fire, which burned a small section of the park.
The cause is unknown.
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
Donald Trump was set to make his first court appearance Tuesday in a historic criminal case charging the former president with hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back.
Justin Trudeau is very much afraid of the damage a full inquiry could do to his election chances, if he decides to stick around, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair.
O'Toole warns of 'performance politics,' social media perils in final Commons address
If members of Parliament do not avoid the dangers of 'performance politics' and chasing 'likes' on social media, future Canadians will look back on the current moment as the start of the country's decline, Erin O'Toole warned Monday.
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.
9 wounded in Denver mass shooting after Nuggets win and suspect taken into custody, police say
Nine people were wounded in a mass shooting early Tuesday in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win, police said, and a suspect was taken into custody.
AI helped create 'last Beatles record,' Paul McCartney says
Artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon's voice from an old demo to create "the last Beatles record," Paul McCartney said Tuesday.
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series 'Everwood' and the movie 'Hair,' died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont. becomes 9th Canadian to win NBA title
Jamal Murray has joined a short list of Canadians who have won a NBA title after his team, the Denver Nuggets, bested the Miami Heat in game 5 of the finals.
Edmonton
-
Body of 14-year-old Edmonton swimmer found a week after he went missing
Police have confirmed that a body found in the North Saskatchewan River near Smoky Lake, Alta., is that of a 14-year-old swimmer who was swept away in Edmonton a week earlier.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Early shower and a late-day storm risk
The dry spell is about to break.
-
Edmonton police officer, driver hospitalized after traffic-stop crash
A police officer and a driver were both sent to hospital Monday afternoon following a collision in the Mill Woods area of Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford golfers celebrate hometown hero Nick Taylor after historic Canadian Open win
After Nick Taylor's thrilling final putt to take home the trophy for Canada for the first time in 69 years, there were celebrations across the country—but none were bigger than in his hometown of Abbotsford.
-
10-cent pom poms and $5 single shoes: What's left at Nordstrom liquidation sale, as rumours swirl about its replacement
The Nordstrom flagship store in downtown Vancouver that opened with much fanfare in 2015 will close its doors for good on Tuesday.
-
New 'bike valet' service will be available in downtown Vancouver all summer
Traversing downtown Vancouver on two wheels is about to be more appealing—and worry-free—thanks to a new initiative beginning next week.
Atlantic
-
'They’re burnt up but they’re something': Tantallon-area residents find items left behind from wildfires
Tantallon-area residents find items left behind from wildfires and sift through rubble where their houses once stood.
-
Bridge collapses in Nova Scotia's Colchester County
A bridge has collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
'I am absolutely disgusted': Swastikas spray painted on Riverview, N.B., playground
A popular playground named after a Riverview, N.B., teen who was known for her acts of kindness was hit by vandals over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire continues to topple trees onto Highway 4 near Port Alberni
A large, out-of-control wildfire continues to burn on Vancouver Island, forcing the closure of Highway 4, the only paved roadway to the island's west coast communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet.
-
NEW
NEW | Residential school memorial pole to be displayed across B.C.
A blackened column carved with children's faces, representing lives lost at Indian residential schools, has been created by acclaimed Kwakwuitl carver Stanley Hunt.
-
B.C. lawyer suspended for 6 months for sexually harassing client at Victoria courthouse
A former British Columbia lawyer has been suspended for six months and ordered to pay more than $4,000 in legal costs after he sexually harassed a client at the Victoria courthouse.
Toronto
-
Review of Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison underway
A review into the federal corrections service’s decision to move convicted killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison earlier this month has begun.
-
Man dead, woman in hospital after 'targeted' residential shooting in Aurora, Ont.
A homicide investigation is underway in Aurora, Ont. after someone entered a home and shot two people, leaving one person dead, in what investigators are describing as a targeted shooting.
-
Chow maintains commanding lead as Saunders, Matlow, Bailao make small gains: poll
In less than two weeks, Torontonians will head to the polls to elect their next mayor, and according to a new poll from Liaison Strategies, Olivia Chow remains the clear front runner in the mayoral race.
Montreal
-
'Burst of emotions' for daughter of Patricia Ferguson after man charged in 1996 cold case
A publication ban has now been lifted on the release of details concerning the case of Patricia Ferguson's disappearance in Pointe-aux-Trembles some 27 years ago. Two weeks ago, Montreal police arrested 69-year-old Serge Audette in connection with her disappearance, a case that had remained unsolved for nearly three decades.
-
Montreal police investigating 'suspicious death' of man in apartment
Montreal police are investigating what they call the "suspicious death" of a man in a Rosemont apartment building Monday evening. At around 7:30, authorities received a 911 call reporting that a man was unconscious in his apartment on Saint-Michel blvd. near Saint Zotique St.
-
Picnics at Montreal's unique plane-spotting park risk bird strikes: airport
The Montreal Trudeau International Airport is cracking down on picnickers at its plane-spotting park, fearing hungry birds will collide with landing or departing aircraft.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators, reports say
Reports say the Ottawa Senators have reached a deal in principal with Toronto businessman Michael Andlauer to become the new owner of the NHL club.
-
Mayor, some councillors looking to toss 'bag tag' proposal for Ottawa garbage in the dump
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says a motion will be introduced at Wednesday's council meeting to introduce a limit of three containers of garbage for households every two weeks, instead of the proposed 'bag tag' system.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa proposes financial incentives to get accessible taxis on the road
The city of Ottawa is looking to offer financial incentives to taxi drivers to boost the number of accessible taxis operating on city streets and help offset the rising costs of operating a cab.
Kitchener
-
-
Large plume of smoke seen from Highway 8 in Kitchener
A fire brought emergency responders to an area in Highway 8 in Kitchener on Monday evening.
-
WRPS looks to identify man who followed girl on public transit
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say is involved with a harassment incident that happened in Waterloo.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN aims to eliminate cervical cancer in northern Sask. communities
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is teaming up to improve access to cervical cancer screening services in northern communities.
-
Saskatoon initiating emergency measures to deal with hot weather
Saskatoon and parts of northern Saskatchewan are seeing unseasonably hot temperatures this week and that has the city on alert as the heat poses concerns along with the smoke. Cool down centres are set up around the city for those who need to escape to a cooler place.
-
Saskatoon water main break leads to rush-hour lane closures
A suspected water main break led to lane closures on Circle Drive Monday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Two arrested in Kirkland Lake homicide, victim identified
A Barrie man is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Kirkland Lake man in northern Ontario last week with a second suspect charged with being an accessory to murder, police say.
-
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
-
Two arrested, large quantity of narcotics seized in Cochrane drug raid
Two northern Ontario residents in their 40s are charged with trafficking after a Chapleau drug raid revealed a large quantity of suspected narcotics.
Winnipeg
-
City to test green light pilot project for emergency vehicles
A plan to get ambulances and fire trucks to emergencies faster in Winnipeg is moving ahead.
-
Air Canada Park to get $2.5M facelift, celebrating Indigenous culture
What has become a gathering space for many living in Downtown Winnipeg will soon be getting a major multi-million-dollar makeover, celebrating Indigenous culture.
-
Regina
-
Teen charged in Esterhazy-Stockholm area homicide: Sask. RCMP
A 17-year-old male has been was arrested in Winnipeg, facing a murder charge in relation to a homicide investigation in the Esterhazy/Stockholm area that began in early February.
-
#JustCurious: How did the Melville Millionaires get their name?
#JustCurious: How did the Melville Millionaires get their name?
-
Regina group says city thwarted its guerilla campaign to provide portable toilets for homeless
Over the weekend, two portable toilets that were placed in downtown Regina on behalf of Rally around Homelessness, were removed.