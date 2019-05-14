Firefighters resuscitate woman found unconscious in smoke-filled apartment
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 9:06AM MDT
A woman had to be resuscitated late Monday after being found by firefighters unconscious in a smoke-filled apartment downtown.
Calgary Fire Department was called to the 200 block of 5th Avenue S.E. about 11 p.m. Monday and arrived to find smoke coming from a suite.
Firefighters forced entry, where they found a woman unconscious.
She was resuscitated and transported to hospital in stable condition.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.