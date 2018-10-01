Dozens of people gathered Monday morning outside the Royal Canadian Legion in Drumheller for the ceremonial unveiling of the first of 39 banners that will be placed throughout the town as a tribute to those who gave their lives while serving Canada.

The project, the first of its kind in southern Alberta, was spearheaded by members of the Drumheller Genealogical Club after learning of a similar program in Harrison, Ontario.

“We thought this would be a terrific fit for our club,” explained Debbie Laplante, a member of the club and a chair with the ‘Salute a Veteran’ project. “We knew we needed to have the support and help of the Drumheller Legion and we also needed to have the support of the Town of Drumheller.”

Heather Colberg, the Mayor of Drumheller, says the town was eager to contribute. “The project was for the benefit of the community and it’s respect for those that gave for our country,” said Colberg. “We supported it right off the bat.”

The project was sanctifed and approved by Dominion Canada Command and the banners include the Royal Canadian Legion logo.

The banners are being put in place my members of the town’s public works department and will remain on display for the better part of two months. “It has such a strong purpose and such a strong message,” added Colberg. “I love the fact we’re going to keep them hanging into November so that it goes through Remembrance Day.”

Laplante says the response to the project has been overwhelmingly positive. “There are so many people who are so proud to be able to showcase a family member,” said Laplante. “This is a project that everyone can feel good about and buy into.”

To have one of the locally made banners created for a veteran of a sponsor’s choosing involves an application process and a $225 fee. “Submit an original picture with the veteran’s name and the details that the application asks,” said Laplante. “We are only putting their name, their era of service, if they were in the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, and then the sponsor’s name.”

“A face and a name put together become meaningful.”

For banner inquiries email the Drumheller Legion or Debbie Laplante.

With files from CTV’s Kevin Green