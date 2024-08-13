Five charged after drugs, weapons seized during trafficking investigation in Brocket, Alta.
Five people are facing numerous charges after quantities of illicit drugs and several weapons were seized during a trafficking investigation in Brocket, Alta.
On Aug. 9, RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving a home in Brocket, located on 16 Avenue, that was the subject of the drug trafficking investigation, according to a Tuesday news release.
Following the traffic stop, four people were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. A search revealed a “substantial amount” of illicit drugs, bear spray, a stun baton and a gun.
RCMP noted that some of the suspected fentanyl seized was pressed into colourful teddy bear shapes.
“Dangerous drugs made to resemble children’s candy presents unique risks to the public as these could be mistaken by children or adults as being candy and ingested with fatal consequences,” RCMP said in the news release.
Suspected fentanyl pressed into teddy bear shapes, seized during a drug trafficking investigation in Brocket, Alta. (Supplied: RCMP)
RCMP then executed a search warrant at the residence the next day. In total throughout the investigation, police seized:
- 385 grams of fentanyl;
- 64 grams of methamphetamine;
- 21 grams of cocaine;
- 32 oxycodone tablets;
- $2,615 CAD;
- A .22 calibre bolt action rifle;
- A bolt action 12 gauge;
- Seven pellet pistols that resembled real handguns;
- Two stun batons;
- Two extendable batons;
- Approximately 25 rounds of ammunition in various calibres;
- One can of bear spray; and
- Multiple scales and other items related to the trafficking of controlled substances.
Five people are facing numerous drug trafficking and weapons charges, including:
- A 42-year-old from Medicine Hat;
- A 37-year-old from Lethbridge; and
- A 26-year-old, a 23-year-old and a 32-year-old from Brocket.
A 35-year-old from Brocket was also arrested and charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Piikani RCMP at 403-965-2000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through P3 Tips.
Canada's foreign worker program a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' says UN report
Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program serves as a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' according to a scathing UN report examining Canada's efforts to limit unfair labour.
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmer's Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
Mazda Canada issues 'DO NOT DRIVE' advisory for cars affected by airbag recalls
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
Canada's police chiefs call for more help to deal with increasing number of protests
Canada's police chiefs say the frequency of protests linked to various global conflicts is creating an unsustainable demand on police services across the country.
Saskatchewan man arrested after three people have finger chopped off
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested after police say three people were threatened at gunpoint and each had a finger chopped off.
What we know so far about Kamala Harris' policy
Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she starts to fill in how she would govern if elected in November.
Toronto seeing 'spike' in mpox cases: officials
Toronto is reporting a 'spike' in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread. In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it has seen 93 confirmed cases as of July 31. This time last year, the city's case count stood at 21.
Ministers need to testify about screening of men accused of foiled Toronto terror plot, MPs agree
MPs agreed Tuesday that ministers need to testify publicly 'as soon as possible' about the immigration and security screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
