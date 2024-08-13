Five charged after drugs, weapons seized during trafficking investigation in Brocket, Alta.

Five people are facing numerous charges after quantities of illicit drugs and several weapons were seized during a trafficking investigation in Brocket, Alta.

On Aug. 9, RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving a home in Brocket, located on 16 Avenue, that was the subject of the drug trafficking investigation, according to a Tuesday news release.

Following the traffic stop, four people were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. A search revealed a “substantial amount” of illicit drugs, bear spray, a stun baton and a gun.

RCMP noted that some of the suspected fentanyl seized was pressed into colourful teddy bear shapes.

“Dangerous drugs made to resemble children’s candy presents unique risks to the public as these could be mistaken by children or adults as being candy and ingested with fatal consequences,” RCMP said in the news release.

Suspected fentanyl pressed into teddy bear shapes, seized during a drug trafficking investigation in Brocket, Alta. (Supplied: RCMP)

RCMP then executed a search warrant at the residence the next day. In total throughout the investigation, police seized:

385 grams of fentanyl;

64 grams of methamphetamine;

21 grams of cocaine;

32 oxycodone tablets;

$2,615 CAD;

A .22 calibre bolt action rifle;

A bolt action 12 gauge;

Seven pellet pistols that resembled real handguns;

Two stun batons;

Two extendable batons;

Approximately 25 rounds of ammunition in various calibres;

One can of bear spray; and

Multiple scales and other items related to the trafficking of controlled substances.

Five people are facing numerous drug trafficking and weapons charges, including:

A 42-year-old from Medicine Hat;

A 37-year-old from Lethbridge; and

A 26-year-old, a 23-year-old and a 32-year-old from Brocket.

A 35-year-old from Brocket was also arrested and charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Piikani RCMP at 403-965-2000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through P3 Tips.