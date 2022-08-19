Five displaced in Friday morning fire

Multiple residents of a Highland Park fourplex have been displaced in the wake of a Friday morning fire.

Fire crews arrived to the 3600 block of Centre Street N. around 11:20 a.m. and found flames and smoke coming from the building's front, stemming from a blaze in the basement.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, five people in total managed to flee the building as it burned — one from the basement and four from the suite above.

None of the individuals needed to be transported to hospital, the fire department says.

The fire was brought under control and put out, but damage to the suites was extensive enough that neither is considered habitable.

Firefighters were still at the scene as of Friday afternoon and the cause of the blaze was still under investigation.