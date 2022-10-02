Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world this week

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fuelling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina