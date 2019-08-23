The annual celebration of diversity, inclusion and support for LGBTQS+ Calgarians officially starts Friday afternoon.

Pride Week will begin with the raising of the pride flag at city hall at noon.

A second flag raising event will be held in unison at the Rosza Centre for University of Calgary staff, students and community members

The entire week is billed as one big party leading up to the much anticipated Pride Parade scheduled for Sunday, September 1. Although, this upcoming weekend will be just as fun with a number of events.

On Friday, the Calgary Central Library is hosting Rethinking the Closet: New York Gay Life Before Stonewall. Dr. George Chauncey will present his lecture from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Memorial Park Pride is scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration in Central Memorial Park will include a number of different workshops where people can learn about queer history and enjoy performances from local artists.

On Saturday, the Calgary Pride Raft On The Bow event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with boats casting off from The Paddle Station on 13 Ave N.W.

On that same evening, you can get your sweat on with Pride Punch at Undrcard Boxing Studio from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Finally, the weekend will be capped off with a Pride Drag Brunch at Junction - Food, Stage, Bar from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For a complete list of events, vist Calgary Pride Week

This week’s celebrations coincide with a federal funding announcement of $91,200 for Calgary Pride.

Just over $41,000 is provided through the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Fund. The remaining $50,000 will come from the Community Support, Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program.

Calgary-Centre MP Kent Hehr made the announcement Thursday to assist the organization in organizing the Pride parade and expanding programming.

The money will also go towards hiring Calgary Pride’s first ever radicalized program co-ordinator to support the group’s mission of reflecting diversity and inclusion in Calgary.