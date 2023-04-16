Flames alumni offer support at adapted bike event

It's the time of year a lot of people are getting out for a bike ride, and dozens of kids who wouldn't have had that chance are now getting the opportunity.

Children with cerebral palsy and other physical disabilities were fitted for adapted bicycles Saturday.

They also got to meet a few legendary Calgary Flames alumni.

It's the 24th year Cerebral Palsy Kids and Families hosted the event.

Adaptations can cost a lot – that's why this program allows children to borrow adapted bikes for as long as they want.

Then they return the bike, it's then loaned out to another child.

"We have kids who can neither sit, walk nor roll but we can put them onto an adapted bike, and they can ride," said Sheralee Stelter, of Cerebral Palsy Kids and Families. "It's truly magical."

"We see the joy that these kids have when they come and get fitted for their first bike," said former Flame Robyn Regehr.

Over the years, the Calgary Flames Alumni Association has donated $1 million to the adapted bike program.