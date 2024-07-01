Flames kick off NHL free agency by signing Yegor Sharangovich to 5-year extension

The Calgary Flames kicked off the NHL free agency period on Monday by signing forward Yegor Sharangovich to a five-year contract extension.

Sharangovich’s agent, Dan Milstein, announced the five-year, $5.75 million AAV deal on social media on Monday morning.

The 26-year-old Belarusian had a career year with the Flames in 2023-24, leading the team with 31 goals, and finishing the year with 59 points in 82 games.

Flames sign Jake Bean: reports

Calgary has also reportedly signed defenceman Jake Bean.

TSN NHL Insider Chris Johnston reported that Bean would be signing a two-year, $1.75 million contract with the Flames.

Hailing from Calgary, Bean was originally drafted 13th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL draft.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Bean plays during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

He has spent the past three seasons in Columbus – putting up four goals and nine assists for the Blue Jackets in 2023-24.

Anthony Mantha signs one-year deal

Johnston also reported that forward Anthony Mantha signed a one-year deal with the Flames worth $3.5 million.

Mantha was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights by the Washington Capitals in March. Through 74 games with those teams last season, the 29-year-old put up 23 goals and 21 points in 74 games.

Originally drafted 20th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2013, the Quebec-born winger is entering his 10th year in the NHL.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Lomberg returns to Calgary

Forward Ryan Lomberg also appears to be returning to the Flames, after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported that Lomberg was finalizing a deal with the Flames.

Lomberg spent his first two seasons in the league in Calgary, playing in a handful of games.

He signed with the Panthers as a free agent in 2020, contributing five goals and two assists in their 2023-24 championship season.

Additional signings

The Flames also signed goalie Devin Cooley to a two-year deal, according to Milstein.

Before the free agency period, the Flames sent qualifying offers to seven of their restricted free agents, including forwards Adam Klapka, Jakob Pelletier and Cole Schwindt; defencemen Yan Kuznetsov, Nikita Okhotiuk and Ilya Solovyov; and goalie Dustin Wolf.

By issuing the qualifying offer, the team is given the right of first refusal or draft pick compensation if the player signs an offer sheet with another team.

