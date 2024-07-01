Flames kick off NHL free agency by signing Yegor Sharangovich to 5-year extension
The Calgary Flames kicked off the NHL free agency period on Monday by signing forward Yegor Sharangovich to a five-year contract extension.
Sharangovich’s agent, Dan Milstein, announced the five-year, $5.75 million AAV deal on social media on Monday morning.
The 26-year-old Belarusian had a career year with the Flames in 2023-24, leading the team with 31 goals, and finishing the year with 59 points in 82 games.
Flames sign Jake Bean: reports
Calgary has also reportedly signed defenceman Jake Bean.
TSN NHL Insider Chris Johnston reported that Bean would be signing a two-year, $1.75 million contract with the Flames.
Hailing from Calgary, Bean was originally drafted 13th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL draft.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Bean plays during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
He has spent the past three seasons in Columbus – putting up four goals and nine assists for the Blue Jackets in 2023-24.
Anthony Mantha signs one-year deal
Johnston also reported that forward Anthony Mantha signed a one-year deal with the Flames worth $3.5 million.
Mantha was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights by the Washington Capitals in March. Through 74 games with those teams last season, the 29-year-old put up 23 goals and 21 points in 74 games.
Originally drafted 20th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2013, the Quebec-born winger is entering his 10th year in the NHL.
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Lomberg returns to Calgary
Forward Ryan Lomberg also appears to be returning to the Flames, after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported that Lomberg was finalizing a deal with the Flames.
Lomberg spent his first two seasons in the league in Calgary, playing in a handful of games.
He signed with the Panthers as a free agent in 2020, contributing five goals and two assists in their 2023-24 championship season.
Additional signings
The Flames also signed goalie Devin Cooley to a two-year deal, according to Milstein.
Before the free agency period, the Flames sent qualifying offers to seven of their restricted free agents, including forwards Adam Klapka, Jakob Pelletier and Cole Schwindt; defencemen Yan Kuznetsov, Nikita Okhotiuk and Ilya Solovyov; and goalie Dustin Wolf.
By issuing the qualifying offer, the team is given the right of first refusal or draft pick compensation if the player signs an offer sheet with another team.
More details to come…
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official, not private acts
The U.S. Supreme Court found on Monday that Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but can for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognizing for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.
On July 1, 1916, a generation of Newfoundlanders died in one brief battle
Millions are celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday this year -- as they do every year -- with fireworks, food and family. In Newfoundland, it is a day of mourning for one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.
You might live to be 100 years old. But will you be able to afford it?
Retirement has historically lasted about two decades, but for some Canadians it is now extending to twice that amount of time as more live well into their 90s and beyond. That's making some rethink their investments, savings, expenses and when to retire.
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Scientists wary of bird flu pandemic 'unfolding in slow motion'
Scientists tracking the spread of bird flu are increasingly concerned that gaps in surveillance may keep them several steps behind a new pandemic, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen leading disease experts.
Eight 'tow truck-related' shootings in Toronto, no injuries reported: police
Toronto police are looking for a stolen vehicle in connection with at least eight separate shootings in the city over the weekend.
In his own words: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message on Canada Day
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
Calgary crews working to stabilize water system in final step toward service restoration
Crews are working to stabilize Calgary’s water system as the final step in restoring the city’s water service following a major feeder line break.
Possible indecent gesture at Euro 2024 game under investigation
England star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a potentially offensive gesture made during a European Championship win against Slovakia.
Man shot and killed by police after crash near Fraser
A man was shot and killed by police Saturday night after a car crash in northeast Edmonton.
Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.
RCMP says a police chase involving an RV in Lloydminster has resulted in multiple injuries
Several people were injured Saturday night after a man allegedly stole an occupied RV during a police chase at a campground in Lloydminster.
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Grouse Mountain closed for Canada Day after gondola outage
Hikers hoping to spend Canada Day conquering the Grouse Grind are out of luck after mechanical issues on the Skyride gondola forced a full shutdown of the mountain.
Brawl erupts at Rick Ross show in Vancouver during Drake diss track
Violence broke out following Rick Ross’s performance at a Vancouver music festival Sunday, with the influential rapper reportedly being attacked during the melee.
WestJet mechanics strike forces dozens more B.C. flight cancellations
Dozens of WestJet flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as a strike by airline mechanics continues.
'A disaster': Passengers sleep at Vancouver International Airport after WestJet flights cancelled
With dozens of WestJet flights unceremoniously cancelled to and from Vancouver International Airport Sunday, many travelers have been forced to sleep at the airport, or pay out of pocket for a flight from another airline.
Neighbour on the hook for $3,675 in damages due to 'nuisance cedar': B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man who reneged on a deal to split the cost of removing a tree with his next-door neighbour is now on the hook for the whole amount, B.C.’s civil resolution has ruled.
Saskatoon crews tackle garage fire on Canada Day
A garage fire in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood filled the street with thick, acrid smoke on Monday morning as emergency crews arrived on scene.
Sask. campers face flooded sites on Canada Day long weekend
Significant rainfall on Thursday and Friday put a major damper on people’s long weekend camping plans at Pike Lake Provincial Park, about 40 kilometres south of Saskatoon.
Historic Saskatoon bakery hands ownership to its Ukrainian employees
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
Regina police renew call to find suspect in armed assault investigation
The Regina Police Service (RPS) released photos of the suspect involved in an assault with a weapon on Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.
Here's what's happening in Regina on Canada Day
Canada Day is on Monday, and here's what’s happening in the Queen City and some things to keep in mind.
What's open and closed? Where are the fireworks? What to know for Canada Day 2024 in Toronto
It's Canada Day. The statutory holiday will see several events and celebrations held across the city, and some businesses and services closed. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your 2024 Canada Day,
Nearly 1,300 Quebec families still looking for a home on Moving Day
It's Moving Day on Monday for many Quebecers. However, as anticipated by organizations, July 1 is a difficult day for many tenants, as nearly 1,300 households are still being assisted by a housing search service.
Molotov cocktail found after fire in Plateau-Mont-Royal apartment building: police
Police say a molotov cocktail was found in a residential apartment building that went up in flames and forced people from their homes just before midnight on Sunday in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Man, 21, charged after 75-year-old pedestrian killed on Montreal's South Shore
Police say a 21-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a 75-year-old man was hit by a vehicle on Montreal's South Shore Sunday morning.
Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Moncton
One person had died after being struck by a train in downtown Moncton, according to RCMP.
50-year-old Halifax church hall coming down at end of summer, forcing daycare, non-profit to move
A nearly 50-year-old church hall in Halifax is coming down at the end of summer, prompting a daycare and a non-profit organization using the space to find new accommodations.
Canada Day citizenship ceremony held in Halifax
On Monday, 44 people from 17 countries became Canadian citizens at a ceremony at Halifax’s Pier 21.
Some Canada Day celebrations rained out in Winnipeg
A rainy Canada Day is dampening some celebrations around Winnipeg.
Fire destroys Logan Avenue building
A commercial building on Logan Avenue has been reduced to rubble after a fire tore through the structure Sunday evening.
How to get to LeBreton Flats Park on foot, by bike on Canada Day
Many streets are going to be closed to traffic during the Canada Day celebrations Monday, says the Government of Canada on its website.
Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa
Several events across the city will be hosting fireworks displays as part of their celebrations next Monday, while residents are allowed to host private fireworks displays on June 30, July 1 and July 2.
Happy Canada Day! Here's how nice it feels in Ottawa
It's a perfect summer day in the capital to go out and celebrate Canada Day.
Official says security cam photo taken in northern Ont. appears to be a cougar
A viewer sent CTV News Northern Ontario a security camera photo of what appears to be a cougar crossing behind his camp.
Northern Ont. teen facing impaired driving charges
A local teen is facing several impaired driving-related charges following a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive in New Liskeard on Friday.
Fire at Simcoe Hotel under investigation
Barrie Fire and Police are investigating a Canada Day morning fire at the Simcoe Residential Hotel.
Colts players drafted by Utah, Vancouver Canucks
Two Barrie Colts stars were drafted by NHL teams this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Man found dead near Highway 400 in Barrie
Provincial police have confirmed that a man was found dead near the Highway 400 and Bayfield Street overpass in Barrie on Friday.
Brandon Montour, Stanley Cup champ from Six Nations, signs with Seattle Kraken
Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.
Check out these local Canada Day celebrations
The countdown is on to Canada Day! Here’s a quick look at the celebrations happening in your neighbourhood.
What's open and what's closed on Canada Day
Canada Day is almost here and there are a number of closures and scheduling changes planned for the holiday.
WestJet reaches deal to end strike, but passengers in London still stranded
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike, but the counter at the London International Airport (LIA) remains dark.
Children’s railway house in Strathroy, Ont. destroyed in crash involving teenager
A children’s miniature railroad in Strathroy, Ont. will be closed until further notice after a driver crashed into the side of a storage building.
Where to see London and area Canada Day fireworks
To celebrate the holiday, many different firework shows will be on display Monday night.
Cyclist dies after crash on Lauzon Road
Windsor police say a cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in east Windsor.
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives sought after Erie Street shots fired
Windsor police are asking for the public’s assistance locating one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives after gunshots were fired on Erie Street.
Barricaded Essex County resident taken into custody
An active investigation is underway in McGregor where OPP are dealing with a barricaded individual.