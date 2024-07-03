Temperatures rising in Calgary but more thunderstorms possible
Heads up for Calgary and the surrounding area for late-day Thursday: there is a risk for severe thunderstorms closer to the supper hours.
Calgary weather day planner for Thursday, July 4, 2024. (CTV News)
But there is lots of heat in the long-range forecast.
A ridge of high pressure will build in by the weekend, giving us stability, sunshine and lots of high temperatures. Get ready for summer weather!
Calgary five-day forecast for July 4-8, 2024. (CTV News)
If you are heading to the Stampede Parade on Friday, It’s looking mostly sunny with a bit of cloud.
Calgary Stampede parade weather forecast. (CTV News)
Here is what it looked like in High River late Tuesday – thanks to Cindy McClelland for sending in this cool storm pic.
A storm rolling into High River on July 2, 2024. (Courtesy: Cindy McClelland)
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Temperatures rising in Calgary but more thunderstorms possible
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm not leaving': Biden meets with top Democrats, rejects calls to abandon campaign
U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to stay in the 2024 presidential race during a call with campaign staff on Wednesday and sought to reassure top Democrats on Capitol Hill that he is fit for reelection despite his shaky debate performance last week.
'Not my finest moment:' Police called to dispute between Ottawa city councillor and daycare owner
Ottawa city councillor Clarke Kelly says he is not apologizing after a Kinburn daycare owner alleged he screamed and swore in front of children during a dispute that saw police called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
Is Greece's six-day work week an option in Canada? An expert weighs in
As some Canadian companies explore offering staff a four-day work week, experts are watching Greece's move closely and suggest it could work in Canada.
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes recorded off Vancouver Island
Five earthquakes were recorded in quick succession off the British Columbia coast on Wednesday afternoon.
Hudson's Bay Co. to purchase U.S. department store Neiman Marcus: reports
Hudson's Bay Co. has reached a deal to buy luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, according to media reports.
Trudeau focused on governing, fighting right-wing populism following byelection loss
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been taking calls from different members of his Liberal caucus following the party's historic byelection loss in a Toronto riding last week, but the prime minister said his focus remains on governing.
Canadian feels 'abandoned' in Mexico after WestJet strike
More than 1,100 WestJet flights and counting have been cancelled since last Thursday, when a strike by the airlines mechanics union grounded travel plans for more than 100,000 customers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
St. Albert man asked 15-year-old girls to have sex with him, punched 14-year-old boy: RCMP
The RCMP are searching for a man they say asked two 15-year-old girls if they wanted to have sex with him and punched a 14-year-boy last Wednesday.
-
Woman dead in southeast Edmonton after police answer assault call
A man is in police custody following the early Wednesday morning death of a woman in southeast Edmonton.
-
Contest for free downtown Edmonton office space to give lucky start-up 'opportunity'
An Edmonton company that once held a competition for free rent of its former office space is doing it again.
Lethbridge
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
Vancouver
-
'Everybody deserves their dignity': 2 Downtown Eastside washrooms at risk of losing funding
Two washrooms in the neighbourhood – one located at Pigeon Park and the other at 144 East Hastings St. – risk closing due to their funding running out in less than two weeks.
-
Travel agents urge vacationers to purchase insurance as forecast calls for ferocious hurricane season
As Hurricane Beryl churns through the Caribbean, levelling coastal communities, Global Affairs Canada has issued a travel advisory for areas already devastated – and those in the path of the storm.
-
Anxiety for HandyDART riders amid labour dispute
HandyDART riders are watching closely as the labour dispute between unionized drivers and their employer Transdev heats up in Metro Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes recorded off Vancouver Island
Five earthquakes were recorded in quick succession off the British Columbia coast on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Wendy's restaurant on Vancouver Island
Three years after a man was gunned down outside a fast-food restaurant on Vancouver Island, a 42-year-old suspect has been charged with murder.
-
This pet chicken from B.C. is now a Guinness World Record holder
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
Saskatoon
-
'It was empty': Co-op stores deal with cyberattack affecting supply
Shoppers who frequent Co-op stores in Saskatoon and the area may have to shop around to get what they need because of limited supply due to a cyberattack.
-
Traffic restricted on Circle Drive East following school bus crash
Traffic restrictions are in place for Northbound traffic exiting from Highway 16 onto Circle Drive East due to a single-vehicle collision involving a school bus.
-
Mother of Saskatoon homicide victim says court process is ‘very painful’
The mother of a Saskatoon homicide victim says getting justice in her daughter’s killing has been painful.
Regina
-
Sask. school divisions struggle with financial pressures despite 'record' education budget
School divisions across Saskatchewan are making it known that fiscal challenges remain, despite the province's attempts at addressing capacity issues in its most recent budget.
-
Sunwing Airlines seeking to overturn Regina couple's $800 compensation decision
A Regina couple who were paid $800 in compensation from Sunwing Airlines are now being taken back to court as the airline seeks to overturn the decision.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Regina homicide suspect
Regina police have identified 29-year-old Skylar Ochuschayoo as a suspect in the city's third homicide of the year.
Toronto
-
Officer with Toronto police's Drug Squad facing impaired driving, drug possession charges
A plainclothes officer with the Toronto Police Service’s Drug Squad has been charged after another Toronto area police service alleged he was found driving while impaired and in possession of illicit drugs.
-
Protesters clear UofT encampment ahead of 6 p.m. deadline: 'We are leaving on our terms'
Pro-Palestinian protesters who have been occupying King's College Circle for more than 60 days have moved out ahead of a 6 p.m. deadline set by the court to vacate the encampment.
-
'You need to be a little more humane to people:' Stranded mom speaks out about WestJet travel ordeal
Mosetta Ferguson says she saved up for more than a year to take her first trip to Canada to visit her daughter, a trip she says was wonderful until her flight home was cancelled as a result of a strike involving WestJet mechanics that stranded thousands of people over the long weekend.
Montreal
-
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
-
Quebec woman in the eye of the storm as Hurricane Beryl hits Jamaica
In Jamaica, people were shopping for essentials and fishermen were bringing boats back to shore as they braced for the worst ahead of Hurricane Beryl.
-
Quebec realtors buying homes, selling at higher prices to make a quick profit
The number of disciplinary cases against Quebec realtors accused of "financially abusing" their clients is going up.
Atlantic
-
String of weekend thefts provide a glimpse into growing concerns from local businesses
After a string of thefts over the Canada Day long weekend in Amherst, N.S., local businesses are raising concerns about shoplifting trends in the town
-
Category 5 Beryl: A record-setting and deadly hurricane
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has been off to a rare and dangerous start. Hurricane Beryl is the earliest Category 4 and Category 5 hurricane on record for the Atlantic, developing as a result of primed conditions that favour a very active hurricane season.
-
Cape Breton police investigating gold-for-gas scam that targets unsuspecting drivers
Police in Cape Breton are investigating reports of a scam involving a seemingly stranded motorist flagging down drivers and offering gold jewelry in exchange for money to pay for gas or repairs.
Winnipeg
-
City employee living wage increases comes with $3M price tag
In order to pay what some advocates consider a living wage, a new report says the City of Winnipeg would have to spend more than $3 million more per year.
-
Manitoba First Nation uncovers 187 anomalies at former residential school
A search of the grounds of a former residential school in northern Manitoba has uncovered 187 anomalies, according to First Nation leaders.
-
'It was beautiful to see': Hercules flyover marks Winnipegger’s 100th birthday
It was a giant celebration for a giant birthday in south Winnipeg Wednesday, which featured a flyover from the Royal Canadian Air Force.
Ottawa
-
'Not my finest moment:' Police called to dispute between Ottawa city councillor and daycare owner
Ottawa city councillor Clarke Kelly says he is not apologizing after a Kinburn daycare owner alleged he screamed and swore in front of children during a dispute that saw police called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ottawa landlord left with hefty bill after tenant trashes rental property
A landlord in Ottawa is facing thousands of dollars in repairs after his tenant left his only rental property damaged and disorderly.
-
Tensions rise as hundreds evicted from Ottawa apartment building
Tensions are rising as furniture piles up outside an Ottawa apartment building on Richmond Road, where tenants are receiving eviction notices to vacate for renovations.
Northern Ontario
-
Lawyers spar over what constitutes nuclear mine waste in Elliot Lake, Ont.
A federal court hearing Wednesday saw lawyers for Elliot Lake homeowners and the Attorney General of Canada argue over the definition of nuclear mine waste.
-
Heavy police presence in downtown Sudbury
The Greater Sudbury Police Service advised of a heavy police presence in the city’s downtown on social media on Wednesday evening.
-
Another northern Ont. Beekeeper looking for answers after 1M bees suddenly die
A northern Ontario beekeeper has lost half of her bee population – more than 1.5 million bees to be exact – due to what she believes is an acute chemical kill.
Barrie
-
Suspects busted for stealing over $5K worth of furniture from Airbnb owner
Police arrested and charged two individuals for allegedly stealing over $5,000 worth of furniture from an Airbnb.
-
Road closed after serious single vehicle crash in Tiny Township
Emergency crews are responding to a motor vehicle collision on Crossland Road and Townline in Tiny Township.
-
Emergency crews rescue distressed senior along local trail
On Wednesday, a distressed senior was successfully rescued along a trail in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Victim's family worries Derrick Lawlor will kill again
Mark McCreadie’s family fears his admitted killer will harm someone else if he’s ever released from prison.
-
Waterloo software firm OpenText cuts 1,200 jobs as part of business optimization plan
OpenText Corp.'s chief executive says the company plans to shed about 1,200 roles as part of a business optimization plan.
-
Cargill and union reach settlement agreement as strike enters second month
Progress has been made in the ongoing strike at the Cargill meat processing plant in Guelph, Ont., as the union representing workers announced Tuesday they reached a new recommended memorandum of settlement with the company.
London
-
Youth charged with murder in death near Clinton Ont.
Police in Huron County are overseeing a death investigation. Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron.
-
World juniors players pre-trial proceedings continue in London
The sexual assault case involving five former Canadian World Junior hockey players was back in court as the trial date draws near. The pre-trial was dealt with this afternoon via zoom at the London courthouse, however a ban on publication was placed any issues discussed during the proceedings.
-
London fire and police investigating suspicious shed fire
The London Fire Department is working alongside the London Police Service following a fire in the city.
Windsor
-
Fatal cyclist collision sparks renewed calls for safer infrastructure in Windsor
The recent death of a cyclist on Lauzon Road has renewed concerns about Windsor's cycling infrastructure.
-
Maidstone couple unearths 'rare find' in backyard
A Maidstone couple discovers an unexpected object while doing landscaping in their backyard.
-
Rescheduling Halloween? Kingsville calls for community input
A trick or a treat? The Town of Kingsville wants residents to weigh in on rescheduling Halloween.