    • Temperatures rising in Calgary but more thunderstorms possible

    Heads up for Calgary and the surrounding area for late-day Thursday: there is a risk for severe thunderstorms closer to the supper hours.

    Calgary weather day planner for Thursday, July 4, 2024. (CTV News)

    But there is lots of heat in the long-range forecast.

    A ridge of high pressure will build in by the weekend, giving us stability, sunshine and lots of high temperatures. Get ready for summer weather!

    Calgary five-day forecast for July 4-8, 2024. (CTV News)

    If you are heading to the Stampede Parade on Friday, It’s looking mostly sunny with a bit of cloud.

    Calgary Stampede parade weather forecast. (CTV News)

    Here is what it looked like in High River late Tuesday – thanks to Cindy McClelland for sending in this cool storm pic.

    A storm rolling into High River on July 2, 2024. (Courtesy: Cindy McClelland)

