Flames forward Huberdeau pledges to donate brain to science to help military veterans

Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau is pledging to donate his brain for research into brain injuries in soldiers.

He is going to donate his brain to Project Enlist Canada, which is a program with the Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada (CLFC).

The program aims to serve as a catalyst for research on TBI (traumatic brain injury), CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) in military veterans, so to “help researchers and clinicians learn how to better treat and diagnose the signature wound of war.”

Huberdeau joins former astronaut and MP Marc Garneau, All-Ivy hockey star Kalley Armstrong, retired major general Denis Thompson and 170 members and veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces in pledging to donate their brains.

Huberdeau says that he is aware of the impact of TBI, concussions and the link to other mental health issues. Huberdeau himself had a concussion in 2014. He says that he is proud to support military veterans.

“I’m proud to support Canadian military veterans by pledging to donate my brain to Project Enlist and support research to improve the quality of life of all military personnel who so bravely and courageously served our country,” he said in a release.

Those who have served or are currently serving in the Canadian Armed Forces can pledge to donate their brains to projectenlist.ca.