Flames sign 2024 first round picks Parekh, Gridin to entry-level deals

The Calgary Flames have signed a trio of prospects to entry-level contracts, including their two 2024 first-round picks.

The team announced they signed 2024 first-round picks Zayne Parekh and Matvei Gridin; and 2023 second-round pick Etienne Morin to their first NHL deals on Friday.

The Flames picked Parekh ninth overall in last week’s draft. The 18-year-old defenceman put up 33 goals and 63 assists for 96 points in 66 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit in 2023-24.

Parekh took home the OHL most outstanding defenceman award and helped the Spirit to a Memorial Cup win.

His contract carries an average annual value (AAV) of $975,000.

Gridin was taken 28th overall in the 2024 draft.

Matvei Gridin, centre, poses after being selected by the Calgary Flames during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

The Russian forward spent the 2023-24 season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL, scoring 38 goals and 45 assists for 83 points, leading the league in scoring.

The 18-year-old was picked first overall by the Val-d'Or Foreurs of the QMJHL in the 2024 CHL import draft.

His contract is also worth $975,000 annually.

Morin, a 19-year-old defenceman, played his third season with the Moncton Wildcats in the QMJHL in 2023-24.

The Salaberry-de-Valley, Que.-born defender recorded 12 goals and 37 assists for 49 points. He made his professional debut with the Calgary Wranglers in April, suiting up for one game against the Abbotsford Canucks.

His deal has an AAV of $903,400.

Parekh, Gridin and Morin are all attending the Flames annual development camp.

The team is hosting 38 prospects at Winsport for the camp between July 4 and 6, to help them develop their skills and become more familiar with the Flames organization.