Flames spoil opening of Islanders' new arena with 5-2 win

Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) reacts after scoring a goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game past New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40), Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) reacts after scoring a goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game past New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40), Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Calgary Top Stories