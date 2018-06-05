A Florida man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a chase through several southern Alberta communities on Friday.

On June 1, RCMP responded to a suspicious vehicle call that resulted in a police pursuit on Highway 1.

Police say the suspect vehicle reached excessive speeds as the offender fled down the highway in the wrong lane, forcing other motorists off the road.

Mounties located the suspect outside of his vehicle near 13 mile corner and intervened when he tried to carjack another vehicle.

Selasie Onegus Turner of Casselberry, Florida, was arrested at the scene and is now charged with Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Resist Arrest, Robbery with an Offensive Weapon and Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

Officials say Turner entered the country through a border crossing near Val Marie, Saskatchewan, on May 31st and that he was involved in a multi-provincial chase with police before evading officers near Redcliff.

Turner is in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on Tuesday.