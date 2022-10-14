Flu immunizations open next week in Alberta, COVID hospitalizations up

Health officials are urging Albertans to get their flu shot this year after warnings of a difficult influenza season ahead.

Beginning Oct. 17, the flu vaccine will be available at Alberta's public health clinics, pharmacies and other locations.

The campaign begins as health officials are warning of a particularly tough season after Australia suffered through one of its worst in the last five years.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says it looks to cases in the southern hemisphere to base its own influenza strategy.

"We are expecting that here, that we will see an early active influenza season," said Dr. Karla Gustafson, medical officer of health for the Calgary Zone.

The government says there are 40 cases of influenza in Alberta presently and 14 of those are in the Calgary health zone. Ten people have been hospitalized, with two patients admitted to intensive care units.

Flu immunizations are available for all Albertans aged six months and older, but those under five must be immunized at an AHS clinic or physician's office.

FLU RESISTANCE DOWN

Health experts are also warning about the increased risk of children contracting influenza after two years of relatively low circulation of that virus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Most people haven't experienced an influenza infection for a number of years, so their immunity would have waned over this time period, so now more than ever it would be important to get that influenza vaccine," said Gustafson

CHILDREN AT RISK

Dr. Raj Bhardwaj, an emergency physician in Calgary, says children from infants to about 4-years-old are especially susceptible to influenza and increased transmission this fall.

"There's very few protections now for preventing viral infection and viral spread in daycares and schools and things like that," he said.

He recommends families choose to get their children the flu shot, in anticipation of an active flu season.

"It can be quite a difficult infection (for young children). And we're already seeing big long lineups in the emergency room at the Children's Hospital," said Bhardwaj.

He added, "If you do end up getting quite sick with influenza, that's just going to put more stress onto the healthcare system, and also on to you, as we try to take care of you in an already busy system."

MILD OR SEVERE

Some Calgary pharmacists say it's important to be cautious of influenza, even though cases can be mild for many.

"The complications of flu can end with pneumonia or different infections that can be more serious than the flu itself," said Jason Chan Remillard, pharmacist and owner of a Pharmasave in Brentwood.

He recommends preventative measures like vaccination, hand-washing and mask wearing in cases to prevent infection.

"It would be good idea to get your flu shot, and to get it earlier on. At the same time when you come in we could see if you are eligible for a booster shot for the COVID vaccine as well."

Chan Remillard says that it's safe to have a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster dose at the same time.

COVID DETAILS

Albertans age 12 and up will be able to access the bivalent vaccine manufactured by Pfizer on October 24th.

In the meantime, COVID-19 is still sending Albertans to hospital, some with serious complications.

The latest data from the province says there are 1,014 people in hospital because of the virus and 31 of those patients are in the ICU.

Alberta Health says 46 people have died from COVID-19 over the past two weeks.

More information on Alberta's influenza immunization program can be found online.