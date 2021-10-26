Flyer fallout? Calgary's George Chahal not amongst 39 members named to Trudeau's cabinet

CALGARY -

The lone Liberal Member of Parliament representing Calgary did not receive a cabinet posting.

Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal, once considered a near shoo-in for a position, was notably absent on the list of the 39 members on the cabinet roster.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau appeared in Calgary alongside Chahal during the former city councillor's campaign rally in the days leading up to the federal election. There was widespread speculation a cabinet posting was in the cards as the Liberals looked to increase their foothold in Alberta.

Following his election night victory, doorbell camera footage from a home in Calgary Skyview surfaced that showed Chahal removing a competitor's pamphlet from a mailbox and replacing it with one of his own. Chahal claimed he took the flyer as it contained inaccurate polling information.

The homeowner, who had a sign promoting Chahal's opponent in his yard, told CTV News that Chahal's replacement card included an incorrect polling station given his address.

Chahal has apologized for removing the campaign literature of an opponent, calling his decision "a dumb mistake."

According to Chahal, Elections Canada is reviewing the matter and he is cooperating with the investigation.

The new Parliament will begin Nov. 22.