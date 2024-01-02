Foggy start for parts of the province with snow expected by the weekend

A fog advisory was issued for areas east of Calgary early Tuesday, including along the Trans-Canada Highway.

As of 9 a.m., that advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada was still in effect, despite seemingly clear conditions from many of the 511 Alberta cameras.

Fog patches are likely again overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday unless incoming high cloud hinders development.

Temperatures will cool down slightly this week, but still mostly remain above seasonal for both the daytime highs and overnight lows.

Calgary ended 2023 with unusually warm temperatures and even some rain on New Year's Eve.

Technically, the month of December brought more than double the normal amount of precipitation, however nearly 78 percent of that fell over a 36-hour period on Dec. 7 and 8.

Snow is expected for portions of southern Alberta, including Calgary, starting late Thursday, however totals will likely remain between three to five centimetres.