CALGARY
Calgary

    • Foothills County man missing; police say there is concern for his safety

    Jason Coutu, 45, left his Foothills County residence on Sunday, May 26, around 1 a.m. and has not been seen since. Jason Coutu, 45, left his Foothills County residence on Sunday, May 26, around 1 a.m. and has not been seen since.
    Share

    Mounties out of Okotoks, Alta., are working to locate a man missing since early morning Sunday.

    Jason Coutu, 45, left his Foothills County residence around 1 a.m. and has not been seen since.

    Okotoks RCMP say Coutu might have been going fishing and that he is known to frequent the Castle Mountain and Crawling Valley areas.

    He is described as 6'0" (183 cm) and 190 pounds (86 kg), fair-complexioned, brown-haired and blue-eyed with a full beard.

    He was wearing a blue hoodie, a light-brown jacket and army sweatpants.

    He was driving a 2021 silver GMC Sierra bearing Alberta licence plate AF0862.

    Anyone with information as to Coutu's whereabouts is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News