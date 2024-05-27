Foothills County man missing; police say there is concern for his safety

Mounties out of Okotoks, Alta., are working to locate a man missing since early morning Sunday.

Jason Coutu, 45, left his Foothills County residence around 1 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Okotoks RCMP say Coutu might have been going fishing and that he is known to frequent the Castle Mountain and Crawling Valley areas.

He is described as 6'0" (183 cm) and 190 pounds (86 kg), fair-complexioned, brown-haired and blue-eyed with a full beard.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, a light-brown jacket and army sweatpants.

He was driving a 2021 silver GMC Sierra bearing Alberta licence plate AF0862.

Anyone with information as to Coutu's whereabouts is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.